Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday issued a stern warning after reports emerged that local BJP leaders had forged post-poll alliances with the Congress and the AIMIM in two municipal bodies.

“The BJP can never form an alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM. Such alliances are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Fadnavis said, reacting to developments following the recent civic elections.

Disciplinary Action, Undoing Of Alliances Ordered

The Chief Minister said instructions had already been issued to dismantle the arrangements and warned of strict disciplinary action against those responsible.

“If any local BJP leaders have entered into alliances with these parties (AIMIM, Congress) without approval, it is a serious breach of party discipline and strict action will be taken,” he said.

Fadnavis underlined that neither of the alliances had the approval of the party’s senior leadership. “Any decision taken unilaterally by local leaders is wrong in terms of discipline,” he said in an interview.

Ambernath, Akot Alliances Trigger Row

The remarks came after the BJP entered post-poll alliances with the Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of ‘Ambernath Vikas Aghadi’ to form the leadership of the Ambernath Municipal Council, sidelining ally Shiv Sena.

A similar coalition involving the BJP and the AIMIM was stitched together in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

Ambernath Results Put Spotlight On Mahayuti

The controversy has renewed focus on the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra, which includes the BJP, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

In Ambernath, the BJP-Congress-NCP combine secured a majority of 31 seats in the 60-member civic body, while the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 27 councillors. BJP councillor Tejashree Karanjule Patil was elected council president, defeating Shiv Sena’s Manisha Walekar.

Opposition Cries ‘Coalition Dharma’ Violation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of political opportunism, alleging the party was willing to align with anyone to secure power.

Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar said the move violated “coalition dharma” and contradicted the BJP’s national slogan of a “Congress-mukt Bharat”.

Akot Coalition Registers Win

In Akot, the BJP formed the ‘Akot Vikas Manch’ with the AIMIM and support from multiple parties, winning the mayor’s post with BJP’s Maya Dhule elected. The alliance was formally registered with the district administration ahead of the deputy mayor and committee elections scheduled for January 13.