World Heart Day 2025: 7 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Lower Heart Risks In The Long Term

World Heart Day 2025: 7 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Lower Heart Risks In The Long Term

Simple lifestyle changes like balanced meals, daily movement, stress management, and proper sleep can lower heart risks and support long-term health.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Simple lifestyle changes like balanced meals, daily movement, stress management, and proper sleep can lower heart risks and support long-term health.

World Heart Day 2025

1/8
Start your mornings with a small ritual: Even just a glass of warm water and a five-minute stretch can wake you up better than coffee. A short walk around the house or outside gets your blood flowing and slowly sets the tone for a healthy day. (Image Source: Canva)
Start your mornings with a small ritual: Even just a glass of warm water and a five-minute stretch can wake you up better than coffee. A short walk around the house or outside gets your blood flowing and slowly sets the tone for a healthy day. (Image Source: Canva)
2/8
Eat lighter, fresher meals: Instead of heavy fried foods, try filling half your plate with vegetables or fruits, add some whole grains, and enjoy pulses or lentils. It's amazing how small swaps like homemade snacks instead of packaged ones can make your heart feel lighter over time. (Image Source: Canva)
Eat lighter, fresher meals: Instead of heavy fried foods, try filling half your plate with vegetables or fruits, add some whole grains, and enjoy pulses or lentils. It’s amazing how small swaps like homemade snacks instead of packaged ones can make your heart feel lighter over time. (Image Source: Canva)
3/8
Take stress seriously: Stress doesn't always show on the outside, but your heart feels it. Pausing for a few deep breaths, writing your thoughts down, or meditating for ten minutes can calm your mind. Even short breaks like these help your blood pressure and mood. (Image Source: Canva)
Take stress seriously: Stress doesn’t always show on the outside, but your heart feels it. Pausing for a few deep breaths, writing your thoughts down, or meditating for ten minutes can calm your mind. Even short breaks like these help your blood pressure and mood. (Image Source: Canva)
4/8
Don't skimp on sleep: It's easy to think you can survive on five or six hours, but your heart needs rest. Try to get 7–8 hours consistently. Even a small bedtime routine, like shutting off screens early, can make a big difference in keeping your heart strong. (Image Source: Canva)
Don’t skimp on sleep: It’s easy to think you can survive on five or six hours, but your heart needs rest. Try to get 7–8 hours consistently. Even a small bedtime routine, like shutting off screens early, can make a big difference in keeping your heart strong. (Image Source: Canva)
5/8
Move your body every day: Exercise doesn't mean the gym. Dancing to a song, walking your dog, stretching in the living room, or doing a bit of yoga counts. Moving daily strengthens your heart, keeps your weight in check, and reduces the risk of problems like high blood pressure. (Image Source: Canva)
Move your body every day: Exercise doesn’t mean the gym. Dancing to a song, walking your dog, stretching in the living room, or doing a bit of yoga counts. Moving daily strengthens your heart, keeps your weight in check, and reduces the risk of problems like high blood pressure. (Image Source: Canva)
6/8
Cut back on habits that harm the heart: Cigarettes, too much coffee, or alcohol put unnecessary stress on your heart. You don't have to quit everything overnight, small changes, like swapping one coffee for green tea or taking a smoke-free day, make a noticeable difference over weeks. (Image Source: Canva)
Cut back on habits that harm the heart: Cigarettes, too much coffee, or alcohol put unnecessary stress on your heart. You don’t have to quit everything overnight, small changes, like swapping one coffee for green tea or taking a smoke-free day, make a noticeable difference over weeks. (Image Source: Canva)
7/8
Keep yourself hydrated: Water is more important than most people realize. Dehydration thickens the blood, making your heart work harder. Carry a bottle, sip throughout the day, and notice how much better you feel. Even simple hydration helps your heart stay happy and strong. (Image Source: Canva)
Keep yourself hydrated: Water is more important than most people realize. Dehydration thickens the blood, making your heart work harder. Carry a bottle, sip throughout the day, and notice how much better you feel. Even simple hydration helps your heart stay happy and strong. (Image Source: Canva)
8/8
Inputs by: Dr. Partap Chauhan is Ayurvedacharya and Founder of Jiva Ayurveda. (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs by: Dr. Partap Chauhan is Ayurvedacharya and Founder of Jiva Ayurveda. (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Habits Heart Health World Heart Day Lifestyle Changes For Heart Health

