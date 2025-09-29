Explorer
World Heart Day 2025: 7 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Lower Heart Risks In The Long Term
Simple lifestyle changes like balanced meals, daily movement, stress management, and proper sleep can lower heart risks and support long-term health.
World Heart Day 2025
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Health
8 Photos
World Heart Day 2025: 7 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Lower Heart Risks In The Long Term
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Technology
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Advertisement
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion