Sara Ali Khan Channels Modern Royalty In A Gorgeous Festive Ensemble; PICS

HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentSara Ali Khan Channels Modern Royalty In A Gorgeous Festive Ensemble; PICS

Sara Ali Khan has carved a niche for herself not just as a talented actor but also as one of Bollywood’s most graceful fashion icons.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Sara Ali Khan Redefines Ethnic Glamour in a Stunning Embroidered Lehenga

Known for her ability to blend classic elegance with youthful charm, Sara continues to make stunning style statements — and her latest appearance on the red carpet was no exception.
The actress turned heads in a breathtaking peach-orange lehenga, exuding a perfect mix of sophistication and festive radiance.
The lehenga featured delicate embroidery work and ornate golden borders, adding richness to the pastel hue.
She paired it with a deep-neck, heavily embroidered blouse, which enhanced the ensemble’s regal appeal while maintaining a contemporary flair.
Adding to the ethereal charm was her silken dupatta, draped effortlessly over her shoulders. The dupatta shimmered under the lights with intricate zari detailing and a subtle golden sheen, completing the ensemble with a royal touch.
When it came to accessories, Sara kept her look understated yet elegant. A set of gold bangles, statement earrings, and a matching potli bag with dainty latkans elevated her traditional look without overpowering it.
Her makeup was soft, dewy, and minimal, allowing her natural glow to shine through. With perfectly defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, a hint of shimmer, and nude glossy lips, Sara struck the right balance between glamour and grace. Her sleek ponytail kept the focus on her exquisite attire and radiant face.
Over the years, Sara has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most consistent fashionistas, especially when it comes to ethnic wear. Whether it’s a vibrant Manish Malhotra saree, a chikankari kurta for festive outings, or a royal lehenga for red-carpet events, she carries each look with poise and confidence. (All Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram.)
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
