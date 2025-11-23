Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In White As She Wraps Herself 'In Love' Post Pregnancy Reveal

Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In White As She Wraps Herself ‘In Love’ Post Pregnancy Reveal

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is glowing as she prepares to welcome her second child! The mom-to-be recently attended a wedding and treated fans to a series of stunning pictures.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is glowing as she prepares to welcome her second child! The mom-to-be recently attended a wedding and treated fans to a series of stunning pictures.

Sonam Kapoor Stuns in White, Says She’s Wrapped ‘In Love’ After Announcing Second Pregnancy

1/7
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is glowing as she prepares to welcome her second child! The mom-to-be recently attended a wedding and treated fans to a series of stunning pictures.
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is glowing as she prepares to welcome her second child! The mom-to-be recently attended a wedding and treated fans to a series of stunning pictures.
2/7
Dressed in an ethereal white ensemble, Sonam looked nothing short of mesmerising.
Dressed in an ethereal white ensemble, Sonam looked nothing short of mesmerising.
3/7
She paired the photos with a heartfelt caption that read, "Dil badalta nahi, bas kisi aur ke liye dhadakne lagta hai. Wrapped in love, heritage and the journey of becoming," along with the hashtags #Motherhood and #Parampara.
She paired the photos with a heartfelt caption that read, “Dil badalta nahi, bas kisi aur ke liye dhadakne lagta hai. Wrapped in love, heritage and the journey of becoming,” along with the hashtags #Motherhood and #Parampara.
4/7
She also sent her warm wishes to the newlyweds, writing, "Shauna and Kush, congratulations and all my love always… be happy and content."
She also sent her warm wishes to the newlyweds, writing, “Shauna and Kush, congratulations and all my love always… be happy and content.”
5/7
The actress recently revealed that she is expecting her second child, and the announcement quickly took over social media.
The actress recently revealed that she is expecting her second child, and the announcement quickly took over social media.
6/7
Sonam shared a set of elegant photos in which she proudly flaunted her baby bump in a chic pink outfit. Her caption was simple yet powerful: "Mother."
Sonam shared a set of elegant photos in which she proudly flaunted her baby bump in a chic pink outfit. Her caption was simple yet powerful: “Mother.”
7/7
Sonam Kapoor married London-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in a grand Mumbai ceremony on May 8, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu, in August 2022. (All Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram.)
Sonam Kapoor married London-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in a grand Mumbai ceremony on May 8, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu, in August 2022. (All Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 23 Nov 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Kapoor

Photo Gallery

View More
