Govt Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Curbs In Delhi As Air Quality Improves, Lower Level Curbs To Continue

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas on Friday revoked restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a marked improvement in air quality levels. Officials said Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 380 on Thursday, dropped significantly to 236 at 4 pm on Friday and has shown a sustained improving trend. “Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to revoke all actions under Stage-3 with immediate effect across the NCR,” an official statement said. However, authorities clarified that measures under Stage 1 and Stage 2 will continue to remain in force.

This winter once again placed GRAP at the centre of intense debate as authorities enforced higher restrictions to curb rising pollution, including curbs on construction, select industrial operations and vehicle entry bans. While intended to protect public health, the steps triggered widespread criticism.

Economic Concerns Fuel Business Pushback

Business bodies and traders claimed the sudden curbs caused financial distress, particularly for small businesses and daily-wage labourers. Parents and educators raised concerns over recurring uncertainty related to potential school disruptions, even though blanket closures were avoided this year. Environmentalists argued that governments continue to rely on short-term emergency responses instead of building sustainable, preventive systems.

Debate Over Long-Term Pollution Solutions

Political tensions also escalated as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and central authorities exchanged blame over stubble burning, vehicular pollution and enforcement lapses. Experts said GRAP often activates after pollution peaks rather than preventing it. With Stage 3 now rolled back, focus shifts to whether policymakers can move from crisis management to long-term, year-round air quality planning for the NCR.