‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ From Border 2 Unveiled At Historic Longewala–Tanot

Marking one of the most emotionally charged moments in its journey, Border 2 witnessed the grand launch of its song Ghar Kab Aaoge at Longewala–Tanot in Jaisalmer. The launch took place in the presence of BSF jawans and Army personnel, turning the event into a moment of national pride and shared emotion.

A Song Launch Steeped In History And Emotion

More than a routine music unveiling, the evening emerged as a defining milestone for Border 2, blending cinema, music and real-life courage at one of India’s most historically significant frontiers. The song found its first audience among the very men whose spirit and sacrifice the film seeks to honour, lending the moment unmatched gravity.

A Legacy Reimagined Through Music

The song brings together a celebrated creative team, with music originally composed by Anu Malik, reimagined by Mithoon, and additional lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, building on the legacy of Javed Akhtar’s original words. The result is a layered and expansive composition that carries a deeply human and collective emotional resonance.

Ghar Kab Aaoge is rendered by an ensemble of singers, Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh, whose voices amplify the song’s emotional depth.

Cast And Producers Attend The Launch

The iconic track was unveiled in the presence of actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, along with producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta. Their presence underlined the scale and significance of the occasion, reinforcing the collective commitment behind the film.

Music Echoes Across The Desert Frontier

Launched amid the jawans, Ghar Kab Aaoge struck a powerful chord, its emotion heightened by the surroundings. As the music echoed across the desert frontier, the atmosphere became charged with pride, gratitude and shared respect. For those present, the event went beyond a song launch, reflecting the core themes of Border 2, love for the nation, brotherhood in uniform and the quiet strength of service.

A Defining Chapter In Border 2’s Journey

The Longewala–Tanot launch has now etched itself as one of the most significant chapters in the making and promotion of Border 2. It reaffirmed the film’s stature as a prestigious cinematic undertaking and deepened the emotional bond it has begun to forge with audiences nationwide.

The team expressed heartfelt gratitude to the BSF and the Army for their presence, warmth and unwavering service, acknowledging the honour of sharing the film’s music in such a powerful and meaningful setting.

About The Film

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features a powerful ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, and is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.