HomeNewsWorldWill Smith Faces Lawsuit After Violinist Alleges Retaliation Over 'Sexual Harassment' Complaint

Will Smith Faces Lawsuit After Violinist Alleges Retaliation Over 'Sexual Harassment' Complaint

The lawsuit claims Smith’s team accused him of lying before terminating him, while Smith’s attorney has strongly denied the allegations, calling them false and reckless.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A violinist has filed a lawsuit accusing Will Smith of retaliation, alleging he was fired after reporting what he described as a sexual harassment–related “hotel intrusion” while touring with the actor and rapper. The complaint, filed earlier this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims musician Brian King Joseph was dismissed shortly after he reported the incident to hotel security, police, and Smith’s representatives. According to the lawsuit, the incident allegedly occurred in Las Vegas in March last year while Joseph was touring with Smith for his album “Based on a True Story.”

Violinist Alleges Retaliation After Report

The suit claims Joseph returned to his hotel room to find signs that someone had entered without authorisation and discovered personal items belonging to another individual. Hotel security reportedly informed him that entry was only accessible to members of Smith’s management team, the suit states.

Shortly after reporting the incident, Joseph alleges a representative for Smith accused him of fabricating the story and terminated his employment. The lawsuit names a management company associated with Smith as a defendant but does not specify damages.

Smith’s Legal Team Denies Allegations

Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, denied the allegations, calling them “false, baseless, and reckless,” and said the team intends to challenge the claims using all available legal means. Joseph joined Smith on tour in December 2024 and alleges the two frequently spent time alone, with Smith allegedly telling him they shared a “special connection.” After his termination, the lawsuit states Joseph was replaced by another violinist despite being told the tour was “moving in a different direction.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Will Smith being sued for?

Will Smith is being sued by a violinist who alleges retaliation. The musician claims he was fired after reporting a sexual harassment-related hotel intrusion while touring with Smith.

When and where did the alleged incident occur?

The alleged incident occurred in Las Vegas in March of last year, while the violinist was on tour with Will Smith for his album 'Based on a True Story'.

What did the violinist report to authorities?

The violinist reported that he returned to his hotel room and found signs of unauthorized entry, with personal items belonging to another individual left behind.

What is Will Smith's legal team's response to the allegations?

Will Smith's attorney has denied the allegations, calling them 'false, baseless, and reckless.' They intend to challenge the claims legally.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
Hollywood Will Smith Sexual Harassment Attorney
