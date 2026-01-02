Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A violinist has filed a lawsuit accusing Will Smith of retaliation, alleging he was fired after reporting what he described as a sexual harassment–related “hotel intrusion” while touring with the actor and rapper. The complaint, filed earlier this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims musician Brian King Joseph was dismissed shortly after he reported the incident to hotel security, police, and Smith’s representatives. According to the lawsuit, the incident allegedly occurred in Las Vegas in March last year while Joseph was touring with Smith for his album “Based on a True Story.”

Violinist Alleges Retaliation After Report

The suit claims Joseph returned to his hotel room to find signs that someone had entered without authorisation and discovered personal items belonging to another individual. Hotel security reportedly informed him that entry was only accessible to members of Smith’s management team, the suit states.

Shortly after reporting the incident, Joseph alleges a representative for Smith accused him of fabricating the story and terminated his employment. The lawsuit names a management company associated with Smith as a defendant but does not specify damages.

Smith’s Legal Team Denies Allegations

Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, denied the allegations, calling them “false, baseless, and reckless,” and said the team intends to challenge the claims using all available legal means. Joseph joined Smith on tour in December 2024 and alleges the two frequently spent time alone, with Smith allegedly telling him they shared a “special connection.” After his termination, the lawsuit states Joseph was replaced by another violinist despite being told the tour was “moving in a different direction.”