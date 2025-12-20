Explorer
Bollywood Actors Who Reinvented Themselves With Their Impactful Performances In 2025
From bold roles to career-defining performances, these Bollywood actors reinvented themselves in 2025 and left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.
Bollywood Actors Who Reinvented Themselves With Their Impactful Performances In 2025
1/8
2/8
Published at : 20 Dec 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Entertainment
8 Photos
Bollywood Actors Who Reinvented Themselves With Their Impactful Performances In 2025
Entertainment
8 Photos
Sharmila Tagore Celebrates 81st Birthday In Delhi With Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan
Entertainment
10 Photos
Dharmendra Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Attend Last Rites In Mumbai, See Pics
Entertainment
9 Photos
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actors Ashlesha Savant & Sandeep Baswana Tie The Knot After 23 Years. See Pics
Entertainment
7 Photos
Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In White As She Wraps Herself ‘In Love’ Post Pregnancy Reveal
Entertainment
10 Photos
Future-Forward Fashion: Tamannaah Bhatia Steals The Spotlight In A Sculptural Black Look
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
Advertisement
Entertainment
8 Photos
Bollywood Actors Who Reinvented Themselves With Their Impactful Performances In 2025
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion