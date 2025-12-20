Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bollywood Actors Who Reinvented Themselves With Their Impactful Performances In 2025

From bold roles to career-defining performances, these Bollywood actors reinvented themselves in 2025 and left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal stunned viewers with his grand transformation in the epic historical drama Chhaava. Bringing warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life, Kaushal’s layered performance combined physicality with emotional gravitas. It was a role that not only expanded his range but solidified his presence as a bankable performer with remarkable versatility. (Image Source: Instagram/ vickykaushal09)
Yami Gautam in Haq: Yami Gautam continued her streak of strong roles, but Haq marked a new high. Playing a character navigating layers of moral conflict and emotional turmoil, Yami showcased maturity and depth like never before. Her performance was hailed as one of her most transformative, cementing her reputation as a powerhouse performer. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 20 Dec 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
