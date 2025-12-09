Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sharmila Tagore Celebrates 81st Birthday In Delhi With Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore Celebrates 81st Birthday In Delhi With Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 81st birthday in Delhi with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 81st birthday in Delhi with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Sharmila Tagore celebrates her 81st birthday in Delhi with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan during an intimate family gathering.

1/8
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore welcomed her 81st birthday with a close-knit family gathering in Delhi, creating a heartwarming moment for fans who continue to admire her grace and legacy.
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore welcomed her 81st birthday with a close-knit family gathering in Delhi, creating a heartwarming moment for fans who continue to admire her grace and legacy.
2/8
Her daughter, Soha Ali Khan, delighted social media users by sharing glimpses from the celebration, which saw Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and several close friends joining in for the special evening.
Her daughter, Soha Ali Khan, delighted social media users by sharing glimpses from the celebration, which saw Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and several close friends joining in for the special evening.
3/8
A particularly touching detail that won hearts online was the adorable handmade birthday card prepared by little Inaaya for her grandmother.
A particularly touching detail that won hearts online was the adorable handmade birthday card prepared by little Inaaya for her grandmother.
4/8
On Monday, Soha posted a series of photographs capturing the warmth of the intimate celebration. She, Sara and Saif flew to the capital to be with Sharmila on her milestone day.
On Monday, Soha posted a series of photographs capturing the warmth of the intimate celebration. She, Sara and Saif flew to the capital to be with Sharmila on her milestone day.
5/8
One of the photos shows Sara and Soha posing with their mother at a cosy restaurant setting. Another image features Saif, Sara and Sharmila smiling together against a beautifully decorated Christmas backdrop, adding to the festive charm.
One of the photos shows Sara and Soha posing with their mother at a cosy restaurant setting. Another image features Saif, Sara and Sharmila smiling together against a beautifully decorated Christmas backdrop, adding to the festive charm.
6/8
Sharmila’s close circle of friends also joined in as the actor cut two birthday cakes — one chocolate, one vanilla. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “My amma on her birthday 💕🎂 — missed you Apa @sabapataudi!” while also revealing Inaaya’s handwritten card that was lovingly sent for her ‘Badi Amma.’
Sharmila’s close circle of friends also joined in as the actor cut two birthday cakes — one chocolate, one vanilla. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “My amma on her birthday 💕🎂 — missed you Apa @sabapataudi!” while also revealing Inaaya’s handwritten card that was lovingly sent for her ‘Badi Amma.’
7/8
Sara Ali Khan posted her own set of images along with a sweet note: “Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family 💕🫶🌞🌝 Love you beyond words Badi Amma.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also marked the occasion by sharing unseen family moments on Instagram, although she and Saba Pataudi could not attend the Delhi celebration.
Sara Ali Khan posted her own set of images along with a sweet note: “Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family 💕🫶🌞🌝 Love you beyond words Badi Amma.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also marked the occasion by sharing unseen family moments on Instagram, although she and Saba Pataudi could not attend the Delhi celebration.
8/8
The legendary actor recently returned to Bengali cinema after 14 years with the 2025 film Puratawn. Directed by Suman Ghosh and produced by Rituparna Sengupta’s banner Bhavna Aaj O Kal, the film portrays Sharmila as a matriarch navigating memory decline. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/sakpataudi)
The legendary actor recently returned to Bengali cinema after 14 years with the 2025 film Puratawn. Directed by Suman Ghosh and produced by Rituparna Sengupta’s banner Bhavna Aaj O Kal, the film portrays Sharmila as a matriarch navigating memory decline. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/sakpataudi)
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Soha Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan Sharmila Tagore Birthday Saif Ali Khan Pataudi Family Sharmila Tagore 81

