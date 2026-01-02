Cash, Homes, Healthcare, Schools: Thackeray-MNS Outlines BMC Poll Manifesto

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With the withdrawal of nomination forms now complete, the stage is officially set for a high‑octane electoral campaign in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The battle lines have been drawn between the ruling BJP‑Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Mahayuti and the newly formed Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)‑MNS alliance, both vying for control of India’s richest civic body.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are scheduled to kick off the Mahayuti’s campaign in Worli this Saturday, unveiling their strategy and rallying support. On the opposition front, Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray are finalising the manifesto for the Shiv Sena (UBT)‑MNS coalition, following a detailed session with official candidates on Friday at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

At the session, Aaditya and Amit Thackeray outlined key focus areas including housing, transport, healthcare and education, signalling the priorities that will shape their electoral promise.

Key Manifesto Highlights from UBT‑MNS Alliance

According to alliance sources, the manifesto is expected to lean heavily on social welfare and cost‑of‑living relief, with several flagship proposals aimed at broad sections of Mumbaikars: Monthly Cash Support: ₹1,500 monthly assistance for womenpar, ticularly housewives, domestic workers and women in traditional vocations — pitched as a step toward financial dignity and self‑reliance.

Property Tax Relief: Promise to waive property tax on homes up to 700 sq ft, benefiting middle and lower middle‑class residents. Redevelopment Reforms: Assured parking space per flat in redevelopment projects to address chronic parking shortages.

Youth Funding: A ₹1 lakh fund per youth to support entrepreneurship, education, and skill development.

Affordable Meals: Launch of ‘Maa Saheb Kitchens’ across the city offering breakfast and lunch for around ₹10, enhancing food security.

Healthcare Expansion: New medical colleges within BMC hospitals, free generic medicines for eligible residents, a 24×7 health control room, enhanced home care for seniors and a dedicated BMC‑run cancer hospital.

Education Reforms: Expansion of municipal schools to offer education from junior KG to Class 12 as a comprehensive and affordable alternative to private schools.

Housing for Workers: Construction of nearly 1 lakh homes for mill workers, BEST staff and police personnel under a dedicated BMC housing policy.

Political Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Campaign

While manifesto preparations continue, political attacks have sharpened between the rival alliances.

Addressing party workers, Eknath Shinde accused the UBT‑led Shiv Sena of opportunistically invoking the “Marathi manoos” issue for political mileage, asserting that the local Marathi electorate was too politically mature to be swayed by emotional rhetoric. Shinde emphasised the Mahayuti’s focus on development — citing infrastructure projects such as the Atal Setu, significant central investments, and extensive road concretisation.

Confident of success, he declared that the Mahayuti would clinch the BMC and install its mayor, warning, “This is just the trailer, the picture on the 15th is still to come.”

Uddhav Thackeray Warns Shinde

In response, Uddhav Thackeray struck a combative tone in his speech, drawing historical parallels to past battles and launching a direct attack on Shinde’s leadership. Evoking the story of Suryaji Pisal, historically remembered as a traitorTha, ckeray warned that Shinde would likewise be judged by history.

“Just as there was a battle against the Mughals, this is a similar battle for the BMC,” he urged, calling on workers to fight and ensure that “Mumbai remains in Marathi hands.”