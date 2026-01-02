Govt Issues Notice To X Over Obscene Grok Content Targeting Women, Children

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyGovt Issues Notice To X Over Obscene Grok Content Targeting Women, Children

The ministry raised concerns over the AI generating obscene and sexually explicit content targeting women and children, directing the platform to remove unlawful content, act against offending users.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 08:31 PM (IST)

The Information Technology Ministry (MeitY) on Friday issued a formal notice to Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, flagging serious lapses in statutory due diligence under the Information Technology Act and IT Rules. Amid growing concerns over the misuse of the platform’s AI tool Grok, the ministry highlighted instances of the tool generating and circulating obscene, sexually explicit, and derogatory content, particularly targeting women and children. Officials described this as a grave violation of dignity, privacy, and digital safety.

Government Demands Immediate Action

MeitY has directed X to immediately review the technical and governance framework of Grok, remove all unlawful content, take action against offending users, and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 72 hours. The ministry, led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, warned that continued non-compliance could result in the platform losing legal protection under the IT Act and being subjected to stringent action under multiple cyber, criminal, and child protection laws.

Social Media Accountability Urged

Earlier on Friday, Vaishnaw emphasised that social media platforms must take responsibility for the content they publish. He added that a standing committee has already recommended a strong law to ensure accountability of online platforms. Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also wrote to the minister seeking urgent government intervention after AI apps were reportedly used to create vulgar photos of women and circulate them online.

Standing Committee Recommends Tough Laws

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has urged the government to hold social media and intermediary platforms accountable for spreading fake content, news, and abusive material. Vaishnaw highlighted that “intervention is required” to curb misuse and ensure social media platforms cannot evade responsibility for offensive content.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Twitter Grok Obscene Content
