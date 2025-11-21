Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Future-Forward Fashion: Tamannaah Bhatia Steals The Spotlight In A Sculptural Black Look

Future-Forward Fashion: Tamannaah Bhatia Steals The Spotlight In A Sculptural Black Look

Tamannaah is one of Indian cinema’s most adventurous fashion forces. Her collaboration with Falguni and Shane Peacock for the Futureverse showcase was a merging of vision, artistry, and star power.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Tamannaah is one of Indian cinema's most adventurous fashion forces. Her collaboration with Falguni and Shane Peacock for the Futureverse showcase was a merging of vision, artistry, and star power.

Tamannaah Bhatia Merges Couture and Tech in Falguni & Shane Peacock’s Futuristic Runway Show

1/10
Tamannaah has long established herself as one of Indian cinema’s most adventurous fashion forces, and this runway moment only solidified that image. Her collaboration with Falguni and Shane Peacock for the Futureverse showcase wasn’t just another celebrity walk — it was a merging of vision, artistry, and star power.
Tamannaah has long established herself as one of Indian cinema's most adventurous fashion forces, and this runway moment only solidified that image. Her collaboration with Falguni and Shane Peacock for the Futureverse showcase wasn't just another celebrity walk — it was a merging of vision, artistry, and star power.
2/10
Falguni and Shane Peacock’s Futureverse of Fashion wasn’t just a couture presentation — it was an immersive, high-tech spectacle. With AI-powered visuals, humanoid bots positioned across the stage, and motion-tracked graphics reacting to every step of the models, the runway felt like a portal into a digital universe.
Falguni and Shane Peacock's Futureverse of Fashion wasn't just a couture presentation — it was an immersive, high-tech spectacle. With AI-powered visuals, humanoid bots positioned across the stage, and motion-tracked graphics reacting to every step of the models, the runway felt like a portal into a digital universe.
3/10
At the heart of this futuristic narrative stood Tamannaah Bhatia, whose grace and presence gave the entire showcase its emotional core.
At the heart of this futuristic narrative stood Tamannaah Bhatia, whose grace and presence gave the entire showcase its emotional core.
4/10
For the grand finale, Tamannaah walked out in a gown that looked crafted for a different time altogether. Rendered in an all-black palette, the ensemble struck the perfect balance between sensuality and structure.
For the grand finale, Tamannaah walked out in a gown that looked crafted for a different time altogether. Rendered in an all-black palette, the ensemble struck the perfect balance between sensuality and structure.
5/10
The sharply tailored bodice featured a plunging neckline and sculptural shoulders — dramatic yet beautifully proportioned.
The sharply tailored bodice featured a plunging neckline and sculptural shoulders — dramatic yet beautifully proportioned.
6/10
The skirt introduced a bold shift in silhouette; it opened into a cage-like framework made from architectural strips extending down to her ankles. The design seamlessly blended rigidity with movement, resulting in a striking avant-garde statement. This was more than couture — it was wearable futurism.
The skirt introduced a bold shift in silhouette; it opened into a cage-like framework made from architectural strips extending down to her ankles. The design seamlessly blended rigidity with movement, resulting in a striking avant-garde statement. This was more than couture — it was wearable futurism.
7/10
The asymmetric, form-hugging design added a sleek elegance, while strategic waist cutouts offered a modern, sensual edge. Paired with towering black platforms, the entire look was engineered to command attention against the show’s immersive tech-driven lightscape.
The asymmetric, form-hugging design added a sleek elegance, while strategic waist cutouts offered a modern, sensual edge. Paired with towering black platforms, the entire look was engineered to command attention against the show's immersive tech-driven lightscape.
8/10
Keeping pace with the high-tech theme, Tamannaah’s glam leaned boldly futuristic. Her shimmering blue eyeshadow mirrored the runway’s shifting neon glow, giving her eyes a holographic effect. A deep-toned lip, softly flushed cheeks, and glossy highlighter completed the look, each element designed to catch the spotlight.
Keeping pace with the high-tech theme, Tamannaah's glam leaned boldly futuristic. Her shimmering blue eyeshadow mirrored the runway's shifting neon glow, giving her eyes a holographic effect. A deep-toned lip, softly flushed cheeks, and glossy highlighter completed the look, each element designed to catch the spotlight.
9/10
Her hair was pulled into a sleek, tight bun, allowing the gown’s sculptural neckline to take centre stage. Nude, elongated nails offered a minimal yet powerful finish to the overall aesthetic.
Her hair was pulled into a sleek, tight bun, allowing the gown's sculptural neckline to take centre stage. Nude, elongated nails offered a minimal yet powerful finish to the overall aesthetic.
10/10
Though her makeup drew mixed reactions on social media, it aligned perfectly with the world the designers built — one guarded by metallic bots, illuminated by digital projections, and rooted in futurism. Within that context, her beauty look anchored the entire narrative. (All Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram.)
Though her makeup drew mixed reactions on social media, it aligned perfectly with the world the designers built — one guarded by metallic bots, illuminated by digital projections, and rooted in futurism. Within that context, her beauty look anchored the entire narrative. (All Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram.)
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
