Sonam Kapoor Drops Dreamy Dubai Wedding Looks, Fans Say 'Mood Board Material'; PICS





By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 12:24 PM (IST)


Sonam Kapoor Serves Two Stunning Pastel Looks at Dubai Wedding, Calls Them Her “Favourites”


Sonam Kapoor embraced a full pastel aesthetic at a Dubai wedding this week, sharing new photos that look straight out of a curated mood board. She captured the vibe perfectly with her caption: “Shaadi ready… two days and two looks I loved!”
Sonam Kapoor embraced a full pastel aesthetic at a Dubai wedding this week, sharing new photos that look straight out of a curated mood board. She captured the vibe perfectly with her caption: "Shaadi ready… two days and two looks I loved!"

For her first appearance, Sonam channelled sophistication with a hint of old-world glamour. She wore a Tarun Tahiliani × de Gournay embroidered ensemble styled by Rhea Kapoor and Manish Melwani — a soft blush outfit adorned with delicate floral motifs across the kurta and dupatta.
For her first appearance, Sonam channelled sophistication with a hint of old-world glamour. She wore a Tarun Tahiliani × de Gournay embroidered ensemble styled by Rhea Kapoor and Manish Melwani — a soft blush outfit adorned with delicate floral motifs across the kurta and dupatta.

Her accessories leaned heavily into pearls: statement earrings, a pearl garland, and a bold choker.
Her accessories leaned heavily into pearls: statement earrings, a pearl garland, and a bold choker.

Makeup was kept minimal and luminous — softly defined eyes, pink-tinted lips, and a fresh, glowy finish. Hairstylist Komal pulled her hair back into a sleek, centre-parted low bun, allowing the jewellery to shine.
Makeup was kept minimal and luminous — softly defined eyes, pink-tinted lips, and a fresh, glowy finish. Hairstylist Komal pulled her hair back into a sleek, centre-parted low bun, allowing the jewellery to shine.

She carried a vintage pearl handbag by Meera Mahadevia and slipped into Fizzy Goblet juttis that complemented the embroidery without overshadowing it. Stacked bangles and a minimalist watch tied both her looks together.
She carried a vintage pearl handbag by Meera Mahadevia and slipped into Fizzy Goblet juttis that complemented the embroidery without overshadowing it. Stacked bangles and a minimalist watch tied both her looks together.

Her second look took a refreshing turn. Sonam chose a mint-blue Anamika Khanna saree featuring lace borders and an intricately embroidered cape-style blouse — a colour that sits beautifully on her.
Her second look took a refreshing turn. Sonam chose a mint-blue Anamika Khanna saree featuring lace borders and an intricately embroidered cape-style blouse — a colour that sits beautifully on her.

The sheer organza drape matched perfectly with her muted base makeup, accentuated by a bold deep-red lip.
The sheer organza drape matched perfectly with her muted base makeup, accentuated by a bold deep-red lip.

For jewellery, she switched to classic gold neckpieces with shapes distinct from her first-day choices.
For jewellery, she switched to classic gold neckpieces with shapes distinct from her first-day choices.

The Gypsy Girl World styling team ensured the overall look stayed effortless — thoughtful yet never overwhelming. (All Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram.)
The Gypsy Girl World styling team ensured the overall look stayed effortless — thoughtful yet never overwhelming. (All Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Sonam Kapoor

Photo Gallery

Embed widget