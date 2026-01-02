After a decade of prayers and waiting, the birth of a child brought long-awaited joy to the Sahu family. Six months later, that joy has turned into grief, with the infant’s death highlighting the human cost of Indore’s contaminated water crisis.

Six-month-old Avyan, born after a 10-year wait, died in Indore last week after consuming milk prepared with municipal tap water. He has emerged as the youngest victim linked to the water contamination outbreak in the city’s Bhagirathpura area. According to his family, Avyan died on December 29, PTI reported.

Family Refuses Compensation

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Avyan’s grandmother Krishna Sahu said the family has not accepted any compensation announced by the state government.

“We have not taken any compensation from the state government so far. Our child is gone. Will the compensation bring him back to life? Money is not greater than a child,” she said.

The government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Conflicting Death Toll Claims

Residents of Bhagirathpura have claimed that 15 people have died due to a vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water over the past few days. The health department, however, has not confirmed this figure and maintains that only four deaths have occurred.

‘He Was Healthy’: Grandmother Recounts Final Hours

Breaking down, Krishna Sahu said the entire family had prayed for Avyan’s birth and made a sacred vow at Hussain Tekri Dargah.

“My prayers were answered, but I never imagined that the baby would leave us so soon,” she said.

She added that the child had been healthy and had gained five kilograms. “He played in his mother’s lap. One day, he suddenly started suffering from diarrhoea and, on a doctor’s advice, we started medicines at home. His condition, however, worsened, and he was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” she said.

Milk Prepared With Tap Water Alleged Cause

Due to insufficient breast milk, Avyan was being fed packaged milk and milk powder mixed with water drawn from the municipal tap, Krishna Sahu said, alleging that the contaminated water proved fatal.

Fear Grips Local Residents

Neighbour Anita Sen said the incident has left families in the area shaken. “I have a month-old girl, a four-year-old and a 10-year-old in my house. Now the government should ensure that no mother is robbed of her child due to contaminated water,” she said.

Over 1,400 Affected In Nine Days

According to official figures, more than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura over the past nine days.

The health department said that 272 patients had been admitted to hospitals in the area till Thursday, of whom 71 have been discharged. At least 32 patients currently hospitalised are undergoing treatment in intensive care units.