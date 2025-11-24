Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesDharmendra Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Attend Last Rites In Mumbai, See Pics

Dharmendra Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Attend Last Rites In Mumbai, See Pics

Legendary actor Dharmendra’s funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, nd several industry icons arrived to pay their final respects.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Legendary actor Dharmendra's funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, nd several industry icons arrived to pay their final respects.

Bollywood legends arrive at Pawan Hans Crematorium for Dharmendra’s last rites.

1/10
Crowds gather at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans Crematorium as veteran actor Dharmendra is laid to rest.
Crowds gather at Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium as veteran actor Dharmendra is laid to rest.
2/10
Abhishek Bachchan joins the film fraternity in offering his respects.
Abhishek Bachchan joins the film fraternity in offering his respects.
3/10
Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by grandson Agastya Nanda, arrives to bid goodbye to his longtime co-star.
Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by grandson Agastya Nanda, arrives to bid goodbye to his longtime co-star.
4/10
Actor Govinda reaches the cremation ground to offer condolences to the Deol family.
Actor Govinda reaches the cremation ground to offer condolences to the Deol family.
5/10
Hema Malini is seen exiting the cremation ground, requesting privacy with folded hands.
Hema Malini is seen exiting the cremation ground, requesting privacy with folded hands.
6/10
Kajol arrives to pay his last respects to Dharmendra.
Kajol arrives to pay his last respects to Dharmendra.
7/10
Mika Singh visits Pawan Hans Crematorium to mourn the star.
Mika Singh visits Pawan Hans Crematorium to mourn the star.
8/10
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visit the crematorium to support the grieving family.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visit the crematorium to support the grieving family.
9/10
Salim Khan arrives to pay his last respects to Dharmendra.
Salim Khan arrives to pay his last respects to Dharmendra.
10/10
Salman Khan arrives at the crematorium with his father, veteran writer Salim Khan. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@snehzala)
Salman Khan arrives at the crematorium with his father, veteran writer Salim Khan. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@snehzala)
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deol Family Dharmendra Death Dharmendra Funeral Dharmendra Last Rites Shah Rukh Khan Dharmendra Funeral

