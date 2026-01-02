Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani found himself at the centre of a social media storm after clips from his inaugural event went viral, with critics alleging that a brief hand gesture resembled a Nazi salute. The claims, pushed largely by supporters of the Make America Great Again movement, surfaced after the 34-year-old Indian-origin mayor was seen extending his right arm while addressing the crowd.

Some online users drew comparisons between Mamdani’s gesture and a controversial movement made by billionaire Elon Musk during an inauguration rally for President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to the allegations, but the claims were swiftly challenged by others online, who dismissed them as misleading and politically driven.

Here’s a list of all the news networks who have not covered Zohran Mamdani’s salute:



- NYTimes

- CNN

- Washington Post

- MSNBC

- NPR

- USA Today

- Reuters

- Axios

- ABC News



Every single one of them wrote stories on Elon Musk’s “salute”…



…do you get it yet? pic.twitter.com/sCPWPdqTF1 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 2, 2026

Gesture Interpreted Differently Online

In the viral footage, Mamdani appears to smile as he places his right hand on his chest before waving to the audience, seemingly expressing gratitude and acknowledgement. Supporters said the movement occurred in the flow of his speech and reflected enthusiasm rather than any ideological symbolism.

Several social media users pushed back against the accusations, noting that the gesture was a common wave used during public addresses. Others argued that selectively framing the clip distorted its context and intent.

Social Media Reactions And AI Response

The debate intensified as screenshots and short clips circulated on X. One user shared the video and wrote, “When Elon signals his heart goes out to the crowd, he’s a ‘NAZI’. When Mamdani does it, it’s perfectly fine.” Another post read, “I am shaking. Zohran Mamdani just did a Nazi Salute. Rules are rules. Cancel him.”

Defenders of the mayor were equally vocal. Responding to a comparison between Musk and Mamdani, one user wrote that Mamdani was clearly waving at the crowd, while Musk’s gesture had been widely criticised as resembling a Nazi salute.

What AI Said

X’s AI assistant, Grok, also weighed in on the controversy. In response to a query, it described Mamdani’s movement as an expression of enthusiasm, saying the gesture appeared to be a raised arm used for emphasis, which is common during speeches. It noted that a traditional Nazi salute involves a straight arm with the palm facing down and added that multiple news reports found no such intent in Mamdani’s address.