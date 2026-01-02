Romance To Rings: Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig Post Engagement Pictures On Social Media

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsRomance To Rings: Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig Post Engagement Pictures On Social Media

The couple had been together for seven years and the engagement took place with the approval of the full family on both sides, as per reports. The wedding is likely to take place in the coming months.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 09:50 PM (IST)

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra had a private engagement with his childhood friend and long-time girlfriend Aviva Baig.

Who Is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig hails from Delhi and comes from a family well known in creative and professional circles. She is the daughter of businessman Imran Baig and interior designer Nandita Baig. The Baig and Vadra families are understood to have shared a long-standing friendship. Nandita Baig has also worked professionally with Priyanka Gandhi, contributing to the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig reportedly studied at the same school, a connection that is said to have strengthened their bond over the years.

Aviva completed her schooling at Modern School, Delhi, before going on to study Media Communication and Journalism at OP Jindal Global University. While she has followed her mother into the field of interior design, her creative pursuits go beyond it.

She is also active as a photographer and producer, and has presented her work at notable exhibitions, including You Cannot Miss This at the India Art Fair in 2023 and The Illusory World in 2019.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
