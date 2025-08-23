Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Before Dhurandhar: A Look Back At Ranveer Singh’s Most Iconic Action Roles

Ranveer Singh is indeed the most versatile actor in Bollywood and each time he comes on the big screen, he surely lights it up.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Ranveer Singh is indeed the most versatile actor in Bollywood and each time he comes on the big screen, he surely lights it up. Every time he appears on screen, he proves his mettle as the finest actors of our generation.
From intense characters to comedy and action, Ranveer has always given his 100% and proved that no one can do it better than him. Here’s a look at some of the iconic action characters.
Ram Rajari - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela: For Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh transformed into Ram with sharp looks, medium-length hair, and a well-groomed beard. His hefty, muscular physique and charismatic persona perfectly captured the passionate and intense essence of the bold, romantic character.
Sangram Bhalerao - Simmba: A commercial action-comedy where Singh plays a corrupt police officer who transforms into a righteous hero, necessitating action-filled sequences.
Peshwa Bajirao – Bajirao Mastani: Playing Peshwa Bajirao, a brave Maratha warrior, was one of Ranveer’s finest performances. From the Marathi dialect and body transformation to his overall mannerisms, Ranveer perfected every aspect. The way he portrayed the character proved that no one else could have done it better.
Alauddin Khilji – Padmaavat: Portraying an intense and ruthless character like Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was a true testament to Ranveer's versatility. Only he could have won hearts while playing such a dark anti-hero on screen—thanks to his phenomenal acting.
Dhurandhar: Dhurandhar is an upcoming Spy action thriller film directed by Aditya Dhar. The films first look was recently released which garnered immense love from the audience. Ranveer Singh was seen in action avatar and can’t wait to see what’s in store. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 23 Aug 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
