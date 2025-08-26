Explorer
Inside Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan’s Beach Holiday With Moms Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan
Actors Alia Bhatt and her longtime best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are soaking up the sun on a dreamy beach vacation with their mothers – veteran actress Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan.
Akansha recently treated fans to a sneak peek of their Maldives trip, and social media can’t stop gushing over their effortless holiday vibe.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :Alia Bhatt
Entertainment
10 Photos
Inside Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan’s Beach Holiday With Moms Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan
Entertainment
10 Photos
Neha Dhupia Sets Instagram On Fire With Bold Bikini Pictures From Yacht Holiday In Italy
Entertainment
7 Photos
From Vicky Kaushal To Sidharth Malhotra: B-Town Men Serve Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion Goals
Entertainment
9 Photos
Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Wraps Shoot, See Pics
Entertainment
7 Photos
Sreeleela’s Style Diaries: Sunshine-Inspired Looks To Chase Away Monsoon Blues
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
Cities
Five Dead In Landslide On Vaishno Devi Yatra Route As Rain Continues In Jammu
India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts
Advertisement
Entertainment
10 Photos
Inside Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan’s Beach Holiday With Moms Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan
Entertainment
10 Photos
Neha Dhupia Sets Instagram On Fire With Bold Bikini Pictures From Yacht Holiday In Italy
ABP Live News
Opinion