Inside Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan's Beach Holiday With Moms Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan

Inside Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan’s Beach Holiday With Moms Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan

Actors Alia Bhatt and her longtime best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are soaking up the sun on a dreamy beach vacation with their mothers – veteran actress Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Actors Alia Bhatt and her longtime best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are soaking up the sun on a dreamy beach vacation with their mothers – veteran actress Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan.

Akansha recently treated fans to a sneak peek of their Maldives trip, and social media can’t stop gushing over their effortless holiday vibe.

On Monday, Akansha took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots from their island escape, captioning it cheekily: "Oops, we did it again."
On Monday, Akansha took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots from their island escape, captioning it cheekily: “Oops, we did it again.”
The photo dump featured sun-kissed portraits of Akansha posing by the ocean, indulging in delectable meals, and capturing her shadow on the pristine sand.
The photo dump featured sun-kissed portraits of Akansha posing by the ocean, indulging in delectable meals, and capturing her shadow on the pristine sand.
She also shared a selfie with Alia Bhatt.
She also shared a selfie with Alia Bhatt.
The photo dump featured sun-kissed portraits of Akansha posing by the ocean, indulging in delectable meals, and capturing her shadow on the pristine sand. Fans
The photo dump featured sun-kissed portraits of Akansha posing by the ocean, indulging in delectable meals, and capturing her shadow on the pristine sand. Fans
The comments section was filled with love, with fans calling them "splendid," "beautiful," and "sooo cute."
The comments section was filled with love, with fans calling them “splendid,” “beautiful,” and “sooo cute.”
One fan even wrote, "You guys are serving major besties vibes," while another said, "Slaying together."
One fan even wrote, “You guys are serving major besties vibes,” while another said, “Slaying together.”
Alia and Akansha's bond has stood the test of time, as the duo has been close since childhood.
Alia and Akansha’s bond has stood the test of time, as the duo has been close since childhood.
They often cheer each other on via social media and frequently share glimpses of their vacations, brunches, and girl gang hangouts.
They often cheer each other on via social media and frequently share glimpses of their vacations, brunches, and girl gang hangouts.
Speaking about Akansha in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Alia had said, "Kanchi (Akansha) is extremely loyal. No one can say anything bad about me to her. We don't get to spend much time together, but our understanding is deep. She is super bossy and loves doing my makeup."
Speaking about Akansha in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Alia had said, “Kanchi (Akansha) is extremely loyal. No one can say anything bad about me to her. We don’t get to spend much time together, but our understanding is deep. She is super bossy and loves doing my makeup.”
Akansha had also opened up about her deep connection with Alia, saying, "Ali has evolved emotionally since her childhood. So my life has been easy, from the days when the boys never called me back to now. During all real-life problems, I never had to go to a therapist. She is my go-to person. People might say 'oh she's busy,' but for me, she is a 'velli,' who is always unconditionally available for me."
Akansha had also opened up about her deep connection with Alia, saying, “Ali has evolved emotionally since her childhood. So my life has been easy, from the days when the boys never called me back to now. During all real-life problems, I never had to go to a therapist. She is my go-to person. People might say ‘oh she’s busy,’ but for me, she is a ‘velli,’ who is always unconditionally available for me.”
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt
Advertisement

