HomeCities'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case

The video, which is now being widely circulated on social media, reportedly shows the victim sharing her ordeal and the harassment by a professor.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 09:51 AM (IST)

A 19-year-old student died during treatment on December 26 after allegedly being subjected to ragging by senior students and sexual harassment by a college professor at a government degree college in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. The case has drawn renewed attention after a purported video surfaced on social media showing the student in a hospital bed, describing the ordeal she said she faced.

Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered and that all allegations are under investigation. Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan said medical records, video evidence and statements of all concerned are being examined. “All aspects of the case are being thoroughly probed,” he told PTI.

FIR Registered, Allegations Under Probe

The case was registered following a complaint by the student’s father, who alleged that his daughter was brutally ragged and beaten by three senior students, identified as Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika. The complaint also named a college professor, Ashok Kumar, accusing him of subjecting the student to “obscene acts,” according to the report.

Police said the student fell ill after the alleged assault and continued mental and sexual harassment. Her condition deteriorated over time, and she later died while undergoing treatment in Ludhiana, officials said.

An FIR has been filed under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009. The investigation is ongoing.

What The Student Said In The Video

The case gained wider attention after a video purportedly showing the student in hospital began circulating online. In the clip, she is seen accusing the professor of indecent acts, mental harassment and intimidation after she objected to his behaviour.

ABP Live said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the footage, a woman is heard asking the student to name the professor, to which she replies, “Ashok sir.” When asked what he would do, the student says, “Peeche padh jaate the. Ajeeb harkatein karte the”, indicating that he would repeatedly bother her and behave inappropriately.

When prompted to elaborate, the student appears hesitant. Asked whether she wanted her father to step out of the room, she declines and says, “Touch wagerah karte the. Bahut kuch bolte the,” alleging inappropriate touching and verbal harassment.

Professor Denies Allegations

The accused professor has denied all allegations, according to PTI, and some faculty members have reportedly come out in his support. He is said to have claimed that the student had studied under him in a previous academic session and was not enrolled in his class during the current session.

Police said these claims are also being verified as part of the investigation.

Background Of The Student

According to preliminary police findings cited by PTI, the student was enrolled in the college in 2024 and allegedly faced ragging by some students. She later failed her BA first-year examination.

After the results were declared in July 2025, she reportedly stopped attending college. Her name was removed from the college rolls on August 21, 2025.

Police said that in September, the student again visited the college seeking admission. She was allegedly told that she could be admitted to the second year only if she cleared the re-evaluation; otherwise, she would have to re-enrol in the first year.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Sexual Harassment Himachal Pradesh News Ragging Dharamshala News
