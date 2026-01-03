ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’

Undercover FBI agents, posing as ISIS members, uncovered Sturdivant's plans to attack a grocery store and restaurant, finding a note detailing the intended violence. He is now in custody.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 07:09 AM (IST)

US authorities have thwarted a knife-and-hammer attack allegedly planned in the name of the Islamic State group in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

Federal agents arrested an 18-year-old man, Christian Sturdivant, on Wednesday after uncovering what officials described as a plot to carry out a violent assault in the town of Mint Hill. The arrest came days before the planned attack, averting what investigators fear could have been a deadly incident.

Plot Was Inspired By ISIS: FBI 

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the disruption of the alleged plot, saying law enforcement acted before any harm could occur. “The @FBI and partners foiled another potential New Year’s Eve attack from an individual allegedly inspired by ISIS,” Patel wrote on X, adding that the FBI’s Charlotte office would provide further details at a press conference.

According to authorities, Sturdivant was placed under round-the-clock surveillance once investigators became convinced he was preparing to launch an attack. A North Carolina judge has ordered him to remain in custody until his next court hearing on January 7.

Undercover Agents Reveal Chilling Details

Court documents show that undercover FBI agents posed as members of the Islamic State group and engaged with Sturdivant, who allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS. During those exchanges, he said he intended to “do jihad” and referred to himself as “a soldier of the state,” a phrase investigators say was meant to indicate loyalty to the extremist group.

In conversations with another undercover agent, Sturdivant allegedly disclosed plans to carry out a knife-and-hammer attack at a grocery store and a fast-food restaurant in Mint Hill. He admitted he intended to wear a Kevlar vest and target people on New Year’s Eve.

During a search of his home, agents recovered a handwritten note titled “New Years Attack 2026,” the FBI said. The note allegedly outlined plans to stab nearly 20 people and attack police officers responding to the scene.

Previous Contact With Authorities

Investigators said this was not the first time Sturdivant had drawn the attention of federal authorities. The FBI had been aware of him since 2022, when he was still a minor and had been in contact with an unidentified ISIS member through social media, according to AFP, citing special agent James Barnacle.

At that time, no charges were filed. Sturdivant received psychological care, officials said, before law enforcement was once again alerted to his online activity, ultimately leading to the investigation that stopped the alleged New Year’s Eve plot.

Published at : 03 Jan 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
ISIS US Terror Plot
