The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken serious cognisance of the death of a second-year student at a government degree college in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, announcing the formation of a fact-finding committee and vowing strict action against those found responsible.

The move comes after police registered a case of ragging and sexual harassment following the student’s death, which has sparked outrage and raised troubling questions about campus safety. Three female students and a professor have been named in the case, officials said.

FIR Filed, Allegations Under Verification

Police said the student died under suspicious circumstances after undergoing treatment at multiple hospitals. She passed away on December 26 while receiving medical care at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan said an FIR was registered after a complaint was received and verified. “We filed an FIR under Sections 115, 3(5) and 75, along with provisions of the Ragging Act under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” he said.

The officer added that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and that allegations of sexual harassment against a faculty member and ragging by fellow students are being examined. “The matter was earlier reported through the CM helpline on the 20th. At that time, sexual harassment allegations were not part of the complaint. Whatever facts emerge during the inquiry, we will take cognisance of them and strict action will follow. The investigation will be conducted on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

Video Recorded Before Death Alleges Harassment

According to the complaint filed by the student’s father, his daughter was allegedly assaulted on September 18 in an incident of brutal ragging by three fellow students identified as Harshita, Akriti and Komolika. The complaint also names Ashok Kumar, a professor at the college, as an accused.

The family said they were unable to approach the police earlier due to the shock of losing their daughter. They decided to file a formal complaint after discovering a video the student had recorded on her mobile phone before her death.

In the video, the student allegedly described multiple instances of mental and sexual harassment. She accused the professor of inappropriate behaviour, including touching her, and claimed she was harassed both in the classroom and on campus. She also alleged that the accused threatened her when she protested and pressured her to remain silent.

Family Demands Justice, UGC Assures Action

The student’s father said his daughter had been traumatised by the alleged abuse. “This is a very tough time for us as my daughter has died,” he said. “The professor harassed her. You have seen the video in which she explains everything. The college administration should feel ashamed. We send our children to college to study. What will happen to the other students?”

He added that his daughter had told him she was beaten by other students and was in a state of panic when she returned home. “She was beaten very badly and harassed to such an extent that she went into depression. She died while receiving treatment in Ludhiana. I want justice,” he said.

In a statement, the UGC said student safety remains paramount and assured that those responsible would not be spared. The fact-finding committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death, the role of the institution, and whether existing anti-ragging and safety mechanisms were followed.