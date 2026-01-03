Who Is Christian Sturdivant? Teen Accused Of Plotting ISIS-Inspired 'Jihad' On New Year’s Eve

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An 18-year-old fast-food worker from North Carolina accused of plotting a New Year’s Eve terror attack had been on the FBI’s radar for years before his arrest, according to US authorities.

Christian Sturdivant, who worked at a Burger King, was taken into custody on December 31 after investigators said he planned to carry out an attack inspired by the Islamic State group. Prosecutors allege he targeted a grocery store and a fast-food restaurant in Mint Hill, a suburban town near Charlotte.

On The FBI’s Watchlist For Years

Federal officials said Sturdivant had been known to the FBI since at least 2022, when he was still a minor. Investigators had previously flagged his online activity, which they said showed contact with extremist figures and growing signs of self-radicalisation.

“This case highlights the very real threat posed by people who self-radicalise online,” said James Barnacle, FBI special agent in charge for the region, describing the allegations as a stark reminder of how extremist propaganda can translate into real-world violence.

Arrest And Allegations

Authorities announced Sturdivant’s arrest on January 2, describing the alleged plot as a “potential terrorist attack.” Barnacle said the teenager had “pledged his loyalty to ISIS” and intended to become a martyr in support of what he described as the group’s campaign of murder, torture and extreme violence.

It was not immediately clear whether Sturdivant has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Charges And Possible Sentence

Sturdivant has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation. The offence carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years if he is convicted.

“He was preparing for jihad and innocent people were going to die, and we are very, very fortunate they did not,” said Russ Ferguson, the US attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Online Identity Tied To ISIS Ideology

Court filings say FBI investigators linked Sturdivant to a social media account using the display name “Abu-Bakr-Al-Amriki.” Authorities allege the account repeatedly expressed support for ISIS and shared extremist content.

Investigators believe the name was a deliberate reference to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of ISIS who declared himself caliph in 2014 and oversaw the group’s brutal expansion across parts of Iraq and Syria. Al-Baghdadi died by suicide during a US military operation in October 2019. “Al-Amriki” translates from Arabic as “the American,” a detail agents said reflected Sturdivant’s aspirations.

Posts Praising Violence And Jihad

According to court documents, Sturdivant regularly posted material praising ISIS and jihad. One post showed military-style gloves alongside a reference to a Quranic chapter associated with conflict. Another featured a ballistic vest with a caption praising the rise of Islam and cursing a Western-led military coalition.

In December, he allegedly shared an image of two Jesus figurines with a caption condemning Christians. FBI agents said their involvement intensified after Sturdivant posted an image on December 11 that they interpreted as signalling an imminent attack.

Two days later, on December 13, Sturdivant allegedly told undercover agents, “I will do jihad soon.” In further exchanges, authorities say he claimed to have spent a year planning an attack in a public place and identified his intended targets as “Christian pagans and lgbtq.”