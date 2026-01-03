Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Locked And Loaded’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Protest Crackdown, Says US Ready To ‘Rescue’ Demonstrators

‘Locked And Loaded’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Protest Crackdown, Says US Ready To ‘Rescue’ Demonstrators

Trump warns U.S. could step in amid Iran protests, saying “locked and loaded,” as Tehran condemns the remarks and urges UN action.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 08:34 AM (IST)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday issued a stark warning amid continuing unrest in Iran, saying Washington could intervene if Iranian security forces resort to shooting demonstrators. His comments come as protests over economic hardship ripple across the country, leaving multiple people dead and placing Iran’s leadership under intense pressure at home and abroad.

Posting on social media, Trump adopted unusually blunt language, declaring, “If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.” 

Tehran Pushes Back Against U.S. Rhetoric

Iranian leaders swiftly condemned Trump’s statement, accusing Washington of inflaming an already fragile situation. Senior politician Ali Larijani warned that American involvement in Iran’s internal affairs could further destabilise the Middle East, pointing to Tehran’s regional influence through allied groups operating in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

At the local level, authorities signaled a hard line against continued demonstrations. A senior official in western Iran, where deaths have been reported, told state media that unauthorized protests would be dealt with “decisively and without leniency”.

UN Diplomacy and Escalation Concerns

Iran has also taken its objections to the international stage. Ambassador to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani called on the UN Security Council to condemn Trump’s remarks, cautioning that the United States would be held responsible for any escalation that might follow, as per a report on Reuters.

Protests Driven by Economic Pain

The demonstrations, sparked largely by rising inflation and economic stress, have spread to multiple cities, though they remain smaller than some past protest movements. Human rights organizations and state-affiliated media outlets report at least ten deaths since Wednesday. Among those killed are members of the Basij militia, a paramilitary force linked to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards.

Iran’s clerical leadership has a long history of quelling dissent through mass arrests and heavy security deployments. However, analysts note that persistent economic strain and public frustration may be making the system more vulnerable than in previous years. The current unrest represents the most serious challenge since the nationwide protests of 2022 following the death of a young woman in custody—demonstrations that effectively shut down large parts of the country and resulted in hundreds of fatalities.

Related Video

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran US
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot Foiled In US, Suspect ‘Planned To Do Jihad’
Technology
Govt Issues Notice To X Over Obscene Grok Content Targeting Women, Children
Govt Issues Notice To X Over Obscene Grok Content Targeting Women, Children
Cities
Govt Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Curbs In Delhi As Air Quality Improves
Govt Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Curbs In Delhi As Air Quality Improves, Lower Level Curbs To Continue
News
Romance To Rings: Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig Post Engagement Pictures On Social Media
Romance To Rings: Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig Post Engagement Pictures On Social Media
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget