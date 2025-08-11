Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentDisha Patani’s Stunning Scarlet Look Proves She’s A Fashion Risk-Taker, See Pics

Disha Patani’s Stunning Scarlet Look Proves She’s A Fashion Risk-Taker, See Pics

Disha Patani continues to impress with her bold and confident fashion choices.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Disha Patani continues to impress with her bold and confident fashion choices.

She recently stunned in a daring red cut-out dress that exuded glamour and sensuality.

1/7
The scarlet outfit featured ruffled trims, striking cut-out details, and slim spaghetti straps that highlighted her toned figure.
The scarlet outfit featured ruffled trims, striking cut-out details, and slim spaghetti straps that highlighted her toned figure.
2/7
She paired the look with fresh, dewy makeup and skipped accessories to let the outfit shine.
She paired the look with fresh, dewy makeup and skipped accessories to let the outfit shine.
3/7
Earlier, she turned heads in a mermaid-style sequin dress with a bold neckline.
Earlier, she turned heads in a mermaid-style sequin dress with a bold neckline.
4/7
That look was elevated with sparkling diamond earrings and a matching necklace.
That look was elevated with sparkling diamond earrings and a matching necklace.
5/7
A radiant, dewy makeup finish added an extra layer of sophistication.
A radiant, dewy makeup finish added an extra layer of sophistication.
6/7
Whether in bold reds or shimmering sequins, Disha effortlessly commands attention with every appearance.
Whether in bold reds or shimmering sequins, Disha effortlessly commands attention with every appearance.
7/7
Her consistent style statements reaffirm her status as a true fashion icon. All Images: Instagram/dishapatani)
Her consistent style statements reaffirm her status as a true fashion icon. All Images: Instagram/dishapatani)
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Disha Patani

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Parliament
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Parliament
Cities
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Cities
Tension Erupts In Fatehpur After Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Was Hindu Temple: Video
Tension Erupts In Fatehpur After Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Was Hindu Temple: Video
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Embed widget