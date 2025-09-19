Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesShanaya Kapoor Stuns In Emerald Corset Gown, Check Out Latest Look

Shanaya Kapoor Stuns In Emerald Corset Gown, Check Out Latest Look

Shanaya Kapoor dazzles in a bold emerald green corset gown paired with sleek makeup, minimal accessories, and high-fashion vibes. Check out her glamorous new look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Shanaya Kapoor Shines in Emerald Corset Gown – A Bold High-Fashion Statement

1/8
Shanaya Kapoor turned heads in a striking emerald green corset gown that beautifully hugged her frame.
2/8
The bodice, made of luxe satin fabric, featured structured detailing and a sweetheart neckline, lending a bold yet elegant vibe. The lower half of the ensemble shimmered with textured embellishments, adding movement and drama to the look.
3/8
Her makeup was kept radiant and minimal, allowing the outfit to shine. Shanaya opted for dewy skin, softly bronzed cheeks, and nude glossy lips. Her eyes were highlighted with defined brows, subtle eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes, giving her a sultry yet fresh-faced glow.
4/8
Her hair was styled in a sleek, straight bob with a middle parting, which framed her face perfectly and complemented the modern aesthetic of her look. The hairstyle balanced the boldness of her outfit with understated sophistication.
5/8
Shanaya accessorized with a statement emerald-studded cross pendant necklace that matched the rich tones of her outfit. She completed the look with a bold emerald ring, keeping jewelry minimal yet impactful. The accessories tied the entire look together without overpowering her dress.
6/8
The vibe of this look was glamorous, bold, and contemporary. The deep green hue added a regal touch, while the corset silhouette emphasized Shanaya’s chic and confident fashion sense. With the dramatic lighting in some shots, her aesthetic leaned towards high-fashion editorial glamour.
7/8
Shanaya Kapoor’s fashion sense continues to evolve with an emphasis on risk-taking, statement-making choices that balance elegance with trend-forward details. She manages to stand out while keeping her looks polished and wearable.
8/8
As the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya has already carved her niche as a Gen-Z style icon before even making her Bollywood debut. With her upcoming projects lined up, she is poised to emerge as both a fashion darling and a rising star in Indian cinema. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shanaya Kapoor

Photo Gallery

