Explorer
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns In Emerald Corset Gown, Check Out Latest Look
Shanaya Kapoor dazzles in a bold emerald green corset gown paired with sleek makeup, minimal accessories, and high-fashion vibes. Check out her glamorous new look.
Shanaya Kapoor Shines in Emerald Corset Gown – A Bold High-Fashion Statement
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :Shanaya Kapoor
Celebrities
8 Photos
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Nick Jonas’ 33rd With Throwback Pics, Daughter Malti Marie Joins In
Celebrities
7 Photos
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Retro Photoshoot Is The Perfect Mix Of Class And Drama; PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
India
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Advertisement
Nayanima Basu
Opinion