From Priyanka Chopra To Keerthy Suresh: 8 Actors Using Their Star Power For Real-World Impact

From Priyanka Chopra To Keerthy Suresh: 8 Actors Using Their Star Power For Real-World Impact

From championing children’s rights to advocating for environmental sustainability, these actors prove that celebrity influence can fuel meaningful change.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
From championing children's rights to advocating for environmental sustainability, these actors prove that celebrity influence can fuel meaningful change.

Bollywood & Beyond: 8 Celebrities Whose Humanitarian Work Deserves Applause

A UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza leads campaigns on climate change, conservation, and pollution control. Her work also includes women’s empowerment, child education, and HIV/AIDS awareness, blending environmental action with social justice.
Kareena Kapoor Khan champions maternal and child health through her advocacy with UNICEF and Save the Children. She openly discusses mental wellness for mothers, helping destigmatize women’s health conversations. Additionally, she supports girl child education and works with grassroots groups empowering rural women.
Anushka Sharma’s NGO supports organic farming, rural development, and women’s health initiatives. Passionate about animal rights, she consistently advocates for rescue and wildlife conservation, making her philanthropy both compassionate and sustainable.
Amitabh Bachchan’s social work spans public health, disaster relief, and rural welfare. As UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador for polio, his campaigns played a key role in India becoming polio-free. He also raises awareness about tuberculosis, supports Swachh Bharat, aids disaster-hit communities, and has personally helped distressed farmers through debt relief initiatives.
Keerthy Suresh has been recently named UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate for Children. Keerthy Suresh focuses on child protection, healthcare, and education. She actively participates in awareness efforts and fundraising initiatives for underprivileged communities, aiming to use her platform to amplify children’s rights.
Aamir Khan is known for powerful social activism that goes beyond his film career, addressing issues like education, sanitation, and rural development. He founded the NGO PANI to promote water conservation. His show Satyamev Jayate sparked nationwide conversations on topics such as female infanticide, child labor, and caste discrimination. Through films and initiatives with strong social messages, Aamir uses his creative influence to drive real, on-ground change.
Alia Bhatt merges activism with creativity through CoExist, her initiative focused on animal welfare and environmental awareness. She supports mental health programs, pandemic-era relief, and mentorship for young creators, and chooses films that spotlight social issues.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a powerful voice for children’s rights. As a long-time UNICEF advocate, she has worked on issues ranging from girls’ education to child safety, travelling to drought-hit regions, refugee camps, and rural communities. Her own foundation supports underprivileged children, primarily girls, by funding their schooling and medical needs. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
