HomeNewsIndiaVedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh Agarwal Dies At 49

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh Agarwal Dies At 49

Anil Agarwal confirmed the news in a post on social media platform X, calling it “the darkest day” of his life.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 11:42 PM (IST)
Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, passed away in the United States on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. He was 49.

Agnivesh Agarwal was a member of the board of directors of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a Vedanta Group company. He had been recovering from an illness at the time of his death.

Anil Agarwal Announces Son’s Death

“Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon,” he wrote.

Recovering After Skiing Accident

Anil Agarwal said his son was “only 49 years old, perfectly healthy, full of life and dreams”. He revealed that Agnivesh had suffered a skiing accident in the United States and was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

“We thought the worst was over, but fate had other plans, and a sudden heart attack took our son from us,” he said.

‘A Loss Beyond Words’

Expressing grief over the loss, the Vedanta chairman said the family was devastated.

“No words can describe the pain a parent feels when they have to say goodbye to their own child forever. A son should not go before a father. This loss has shattered us in ways we cannot yet fully comprehend,” he said.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 11:42 PM (IST)
