Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her 'Healing' Getaway In Goa

Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her ‘Healing’ Getaway In Goa

After touching down from the US, Priyanka Chopra made a brief stop in Goa before heading to Hyderabad for the grand Varanasi GlobeTrotter event

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:50 PM (IST)
After touching down from the US, Priyanka Chopra made a brief stop in Goa before heading to Hyderabad for the grand Varanasi GlobeTrotter event

Priyanka Chopra’s India visit has been a whirlwind of work commitments, travel, and a little well-earned downtime.

1/11
On Tuesday, she treated fans to a carousel of sun-soaked snapshots from what she described as a much-needed breather.
On Tuesday, she treated fans to a carousel of sun-soaked snapshots from what she described as a much-needed breather.
2/11
The actor spent her days unwinding at Palacio Aguada — the sprawling Goan residence of Hyderabad socialites Pinky Reddy and GV Sanjay Reddy.
The actor spent her days unwinding at Palacio Aguada — the sprawling Goan residence of Hyderabad socialites Pinky Reddy and GV Sanjay Reddy.
3/11
Her pictures offered a peek into the estate’s private beach, scenic views, and slow-paced moments: walking along the shore, picking seashells, basking in the sun, and laughing over games of carrom.
Her pictures offered a peek into the estate's private beach, scenic views, and slow-paced moments: walking along the shore, picking seashells, basking in the sun, and laughing over games of carrom.
4/11
Sharing the images, Priyanka wrote, “A few healing days in one of my most favorite cities in the world. Goa is exceptional in every way. From its hospitality, to its people, to the food and the kindness in its very culture. She can be whatever you need her to be.”
Sharing the images, Priyanka wrote, "A few healing days in one of my most favorite cities in the world. Goa is exceptional in every way. From its hospitality, to its people, to the food and the kindness in its very culture. She can be whatever you need her to be."
5/11
She also added, “To playing carrom with friends. Lost many times, clearly need more practice.”
She also added, "To playing carrom with friends. Lost many times, clearly need more practice."
6/11
In her post, Priyanka revealed that she also stayed at Pousada By The Beach, Taj Holiday Village Resort and The Second House during her trip, signing off with: “It just wasn’t enough time. visit when you can.”
In her post, Priyanka revealed that she also stayed at Pousada By The Beach, Taj Holiday Village Resort and The Second House during her trip, signing off with: "It just wasn't enough time. visit when you can."
7/11
Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema has been long awaited.
Priyanka's return to Indian cinema has been long awaited.
8/11
After a run of major Bollywood films — Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal — her last Indian release was The Sky Is Pink in 2019.
After a run of major Bollywood films — Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal — her last Indian release was The Sky Is Pink in 2019.
9/11
Now, she is set to headline SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Now, she is set to headline SS Rajamouli's Telugu film Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
10/11
Launched in Hyderabad over the weekend, the epic is slated for a Sankranthi 2027 release.
Launched in Hyderabad over the weekend, the epic is slated for a Sankranthi 2027 release.
11/11
She also has The Bluff and Judgement Day lined up in Hollywood, marking a full plate across industries. (All images: Instagram/@priyankachopra)
She also has The Bluff and Judgement Day lined up in Hollywood, marking a full plate across industries. (All images: Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra

Photo Gallery

View More
