Mandakini Magic: Priyanka Chopra Serves Ethnic Perfection Ahead Of 'Varanasi' Promotions

Mandakini Magic: Priyanka Chopra Serves Ethnic Perfection Ahead Of ‘Varanasi’ Promotions

Priyanka Chopra is, without a doubt, the ultimate fashion trailblazer. Whether she’s turning heads on the red carpet or making a statement in bold beachwear, she consistently raises the style bar.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra’s Traditional Makeover Wins Hearts at ‘Varanasi’ Globetrotter Night

And once again, she has left everyone mesmerised—this time with her stunning traditional look.
On Saturday, November 15, Priyanka attended the Globetrotter event for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming directorial Varanasi at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.
Priyanka radiated sheer desi elegance in an ivory lehenga-style saree crafted by designer Anamika Khanna—a perfect blend of old-world charm and contemporary flair.
The structured ensemble featured delicate gold detailing throughout, with a scalloped border adding a royal touch.
She teamed the voluminous skirt with a short-sleeved, heavily embellished blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. The sheer dupatta, draped in a South Indian-inspired style, further elevated her ethnic aesthetic.
Sequins and shimmer beautifully accentuated the silhouette, making it ideal for a star-studded evening.
Her jewellery choices amplified the grandeur of the outfit. Priyanka wore a stunning multi-layered kundan and pearl choker, complemented by gold bangles, minimal studs, and a classic maang tika.
The standout element was an elegant kamarbandh adorned with pearls and teardrop details, adding a vintage yet glamorous flair.
Priyanka completed her traditional look with a chic braid embellished with a jadanagam, blending heritage styling with a modern twist. Soft front strands framed her face for a graceful finish.
Keeping her makeup understated, she let the outfit do the talking. Defined eyes with a light eyeliner flick and shimmery shadow brought subtle drama, while rosy cheeks and matte nude lips maintained the soft-glam vibe. A tiny green bindi provided the perfect hint of contrast. (All Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram.)
Published at : 16 Nov 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
