Inside Ranveer–Deepika’s Gujarat Outing With Aamir Khan And MS Dhoni; PICS

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, has two major projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand and also featuring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Additionally, she stars in Atlee’s AA22xA6, co-starring Allu Arjun. (All Image: @rakshitasuresh/instagram.)