Inside Ranveer–Deepika’s Gujarat Outing With Aamir Khan And MS Dhoni; PICS

HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentInside Ranveer–Deepika’s Gujarat Outing With Aamir Khan And MS Dhoni; PICS

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoyed a musical night in Gujarat with Aamir Khan and MS Dhoni. Singer Rakshita Suresh shared glimpses, while the couple also celebrated their anniversary recently

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Star-Studded Evening: Ranveer, Deepika, Aamir Khan & MS Dhoni Attend Musical Event

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted enjoying a musical evening in Gujarat, an event that turned even more glamorous with the presence of Aamir Khan and former cricket captain MS Dhoni.
Singer Rakshita Suresh shared a series of photos and videos from the evening on Instagram on Saturday.
One of the pictures shows her hugging Deepika and posing with the couple.
She also posted a cheerful selfie with Aamir Khan, who kept his look simple in a black kurta, along with a short video featuring MS Dhoni.
Deepika exuded grace in a pink saree paired with an oversized pink coat, her hair styled in a bun adorned with gajra. Ranveer complemented her in a crisp white bandhgala suit.
Ranveer and Deepika, who celebrated their wedding anniversary on November 14, recently introduced their daughter Dua to the world during Diwali.
After the festival, they shared heartwarming pictures of their baby girl on Instagram.
On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is preparing for the release of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film, starring Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, is set to hit theatres on December 5.
Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, has two major projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand and also featuring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Additionally, she stars in Atlee’s AA22xA6, co-starring Allu Arjun. (All Image: @rakshitasuresh/instagram.)
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Deepika Padukone Ranveer SIngh

