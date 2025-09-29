Sayani Gupta Serves Regal Elegance In Ivory & Gold Saree, Check Out Pics

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sayani Gupta looks ethereal in an ivory saree with statement jewellery at a special Etihad evening. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her outfit, makeup, and aesthetic.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Actor Sayani Gupta turned heads at a recent Etihad-hosted evening, channeling timeless grace in a look that was equal parts regal and rooted.
Sayani wore a stunning ivory saree adorned with intricate gold threadwork and zigzag motifs along the borders. The subtle sheen of the fabric added a refined texture that elevated the entire ensemble. She paired it with a sleeveless, minimal blouse that let the craftsmanship of the saree shine.
Sayani’s makeup was soft, dewy, and minimal—highlighting her natural glow. A muted earthy-toned eyeshadow, softly contoured cheeks, and a nude brown lip pulled the look together with elegance. A tiny maroon bindi added just the right touch of cultural nostalgia.
Her hair was neatly parted at the center and pulled into a slick low bun, giving the whole look a polished finish. This classic hairstyle complemented her sharp bone structure and didn’t take away from her striking jewellery.
Sayani accessorized with a statement kundan necklace, drop earrings, a chunky cocktail ring, and a delicate gold bracelet—all echoing a vintage royal vibe. The jewellery stood out but did not overpower the outfit, balancing tradition and glamour perfectly.
The entire shoot exudes a luxurious, warm, and intimate mood—enhanced by ambient lighting and plush interiors. Whether smiling softly or giving an intense gaze, Sayani owned every frame. The aesthetic is best described as “heritage heirloom meets modern muse.”
Sayani Gupta has carved a niche for herself both in fashion and in film. From her impactful performances in Margarita with a Straw, Article 15, Four More Shots Please, to her unapologetically bold fashion choices, Sayani represents a new-age woman who’s unafraid to blend the traditional with the contemporary.
Her fashion sense is marked by her willingness to explore textures, embrace handlooms, and champion sustainability—often choosing Indian labels and artisans. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@sayanigupta)
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Embed widget