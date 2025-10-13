Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesRaveena Tandon Shares Pictures From Her Karwa Chauth Celebration

Raveena Tandon Shares Pictures From Her Karwa Chauth Celebration

For Raveena Tandon, the season of celebration includes "Love, family, & birthdays" and she decided to look back at some fond memories from the recently held Karwa Chauth celebration.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
For Raveena Tandon, the season of celebration includes

Raveena shared pictures from Karwa Chauth celebration organised by Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor, at her residence.

1/11
The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actress thanked her motherland for enriching her life with a colourful cultural history.
2/11
Raveena took to her Instagram handle and dropped a string of beautiful photos in a yellow saree, paired with a stunning green choker, light makeup, and a neat bun.
3/11
Spilling her festive mood, the 'Shool' actress penned on the photo-sharing app,
Spilling her festive mood, the 'Shool' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "And season of celebrations begins ! Love , family , birthdays (happy 18 th my son from another mom @raunakdhoot ), happiness smiles , colors , laughter , music , dancing. Thank you my India my motherland , for giving me this rich colourful culture history and reasons for joy! (sic)"
4/11
The photos dropped by Raveena on social media are from the recently held Karwa Chauth at Sunita Kapoor's house.
5/11
She was joined by many other celebs from the B-town, including actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan’s wife, actress Geeta Basra, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, actress Sonam Kapoor, and Chunkey Panday's better half, Bhavana Panday, along with others.
6/11
The actress had earlier showcased glimpses of her henna design on Karva Chauth, which had the names of her children, parents and husband.
7/11
The actress also mentioned that she graced a “pawsome” event, which she tagged as the best ever she has attended.
8/11
On the acting front, Raveena, who is the mother of actress Rasha Thadani, was last seen in the film Ghudchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi.
9/11
On the OTT front, she was last seen in Karmma Calling. It also stars Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood and Vikramjeet Virk.
10/11
. It is the Indian remake of the TV series Revenge created by Mike Kelley. The plot is inspired by Alexandre Dumas' 1844 novel The Count of Monte Cristo.
11/11
She will next be seen in the tentatively titled Suriya 46. The film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film was officially announced in April 2025 under the tentative title Suriya 46, as it is the actor's 46th film as a leading actor. (All images: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon)
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
Raveena Tandon

Photo Gallery

