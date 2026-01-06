Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha official flagged his and his family’s names missing from Uttar Pradesh’s draft SIR voter list.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A senior Congress leader and former Joint Secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Gurdeep Singh Sappal has alleged that his and his family’s names have been omitted from Uttar Pradesh’s draft Special Summary Revision (SIR) voter list. Despite being included in the 2003 voter list and in the last election, their names do not appear in the current draft. The leader, also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), said he had submitted all necessary documents, passport, birth certificate, Aadhaar, bank account, property papers, and school certificates, as per Election Commission rules.

SIR Rules Omit Shifting Voters

 

In an exclusive conversation with ABP Live, senior Congress leader Gurdeep Sappal claimed, “Congress has been targeted. My name and that of my entire family have been deleted from the voter list.” He further alleged, “The Election Commission is acting at the behest of the Modi government. The work of the government seems to be implemented across all lines.” Sappal added that the Congress party is committed to restoring affected voters, saying, “We will take the matter to the ground to reunite families whose names have been removed.”

Previous Participation in Congress Delegation To EC

Veteran Congress leader also added that he had previously participated in Congress delegations to the Election Commission on SIR-related issues, and that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were aware of his eligibility. He attributed the omission to his family’s shift from Sahibabad Assembly Constituency to Noida Assembly Constituency. According to him, current SIR rules remove voters’ names if they change residence, a provision he said could affect crores of genuine voters. While filing a new Form 6 could restore names, he warned that many may not be able to navigate the process, highlighting potential gaps in the voter list revision system.

Know What To Do If Name Is Missing

If your name has been excluded from the draft electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, voters can submit Form 6 online to register again. For corrections to existing entries, Form 8 can be used. Both forms can be submitted digitally via the Election Commission’s official portal, voters.eci.gov.in, or through the ECINET app. Offline submissions require a visit to the local Booth Level Officer (BLO). The claims and objections window for the draft list will remain open from January 6 to February 6, 2026.

UP Chief Electoral Officer, Umesh Sinha Rinwa, told PTI last month that “untraceable or missing voters who were deleted would need to provide proof of inclusion in the 2003 SIR list or any other document prescribed by the Election Commission of India to have their names restored.”

 
(With Inputs from Mohit Dubey)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were your and your family's names omitted from the draft voter list?

Our names were omitted due to a change in residence from Sahibabad to Noida Assembly Constituency. Current Special Summary Revision rules can remove voters who shift their homes.

What steps did you take to ensure your name was included?

I submitted all necessary documents, including passport, birth certificate, Aadhaar, bank account, property papers, and school certificates, as per Election Commission rules.

What is the proposed solution to get your names back on the voter list?

Filing a new Form 6 can restore names. However, I worry that many may find this process difficult to navigate.

What are your concerns about the current voter list revision process?

I believe the current SIR rules, which remove names upon changing residence, could potentially affect crores of genuine voters and create gaps in the system.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha CONGRESS UTTAR PRADESH SIR SIR Voter List
