SIR Rules Omit Shifting Voters

उत्तर प्रदेश की ड्राफ्ट SIR वोटर लिस्ट प्रकाशित हो गई है।



इसमें मेरा और मेरे परिवार का नाम ग़ायब है।



जबकि:

हमारे नाम 2003 की वोटर में शामिल थे।

हमारे नाम पिछले चुनाव की वोटर लिस्ट में भी शामिल थे।

हमारे माता-पिता के नाम भी 2003 की वोट लिस्ट में शामिल थे।

हमने चुनाव आयोग के… January 6, 2026

In an exclusive conversation with ABP Live, senior Congress leader Gurdeep Sappal claimed, “Congress has been targeted. My name and that of my entire family have been deleted from the voter list.” He further alleged, “The Election Commission is acting at the behest of the Modi government. The work of the government seems to be implemented across all lines.” Sappal added that the Congress party is committed to restoring affected voters, saying, “We will take the matter to the ground to reunite families whose names have been removed.”

Previous Participation in Congress Delegation To EC

Veteran Congress leader also added that he had previously participated in Congress delegations to the Election Commission on SIR-related issues, and that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were aware of his eligibility. He attributed the omission to his family’s shift from Sahibabad Assembly Constituency to Noida Assembly Constituency. According to him, current SIR rules remove voters’ names if they change residence, a provision he said could affect crores of genuine voters. While filing a new Form 6 could restore names, he warned that many may not be able to navigate the process, highlighting potential gaps in the voter list revision system.

Know What To Do If Name Is Missing

If your name has been excluded from the draft electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, voters can submit Form 6 online to register again. For corrections to existing entries, Form 8 can be used. Both forms can be submitted digitally via the Election Commission’s official portal, voters.eci.gov.in, or through the ECINET app. Offline submissions require a visit to the local Booth Level Officer (BLO). The claims and objections window for the draft list will remain open from January 6 to February 6, 2026.

UP Chief Electoral Officer, Umesh Sinha Rinwa, told PTI last month that “untraceable or missing voters who were deleted would need to provide proof of inclusion in the 2003 SIR list or any other document prescribed by the Election Commission of India to have their names restored.”

(With Inputs from Mohit Dubey)