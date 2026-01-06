'Laboratories Of Hate Will Not Be Tolerated': JNU To Take Action After Slogans Targeting PM Modi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has announced the strictest action against students accused of raising objectionable slogans targeting the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. An FIR has already been lodged in connection with the incident. In a statement, the university said campuses must remain spaces for innovation and free exchange of ideas, but warned that they cannot be turned into “laboratories of hate”. While affirming that freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right, the administration stressed that violence, unlawful conduct or any form of anti-national activity would not be tolerated.

Rijiju Says PM Abused

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly condemned the incident, questioning how such slogans could be raised in what he described as a safe and free country. In a post, Rijiju said that in India, the Prime Minister is openly abused, yet those involved still demand freedom. “India will be free from such sick people,” he said.

