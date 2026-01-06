Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Will Trump Kidnap India's PM?': Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy

Chavan said a steep tariff would make trade between India and the United States unviable, forcing India to search for alternative export markets.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 03:58 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan triggered a political storm on Wednesday with sharp remarks on India-US trade and national security, drawing strong reactions across the political spectrum. Warning that a proposed 50 per cent tariff would effectively shut down India-US trade, particularly Indian exports to the United States, Chavan went on to invoke Venezuela and made a provocative reference to US President Donald Trump. His comments quickly sparked controversy, adding to a series of earlier statements that have repeatedly put the senior Congress leader at the centre of political rows.

Tariff Warning Sparks Fresh Row

Speaking to reporters, Chavan said a steep tariff would make trade between India and the United States unviable, forcing India to search for alternative export markets. He argued that tariffs were being used as an indirect means to block trade in the absence of a formal ban.

Escalating his attack, Chavan asked, “What next? Will something like what happened in Venezuela happen in India? Will Mr Trump kidnap our Prime Minister?” The remark immediately drew sharp reactions from political opponents, with ruling party leaders accusing him of making irresponsible and sensational statements that could damage India’s diplomatic standing.

Earlier Controversies Resurface

This is not the first time Chavan has courted controversy. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister had earlier made explosive claims regarding Operation Sindoor, alleging that India suffered a setback on the very first day of the operation.

Chavan had earlier claimed that Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict and that the Indian Air Force was effectively grounded due to the risk of further losses. He alleged that in a brief aerial engagement on the first day, India was “completely defeated”, and that fighter jets stationed at bases such as Gwalior, Bathinda and Sirsa faced a high probability of being targeted.

Those remarks had drawn strong rebuttals from defence experts and the government, which rejected his claims as factually incorrect and damaging to the morale of the armed forces. With his latest comments once again dominating headlines, Chavan’s remarks are expected to fuel further political confrontation in the days ahead.



Frequently Asked Questions

What did Prithviraj Chavan say about India-US trade?

Prithviraj Chavan warned that a proposed 50% tariff would effectively shut down India-US trade, especially Indian exports. He believes tariffs are used as an indirect way to block trade.

What provocative remarks did Chavan make about Donald Trump?

Chavan questioned if, like Venezuela, something could happen in India and if Mr. Trump would kidnap the Prime Minister. These comments drew sharp criticism from political opponents.

Has Prithviraj Chavan been involved in controversies before?

Yes, Chavan has a history of controversies. He previously made claims about Operation Sindoor, alleging Indian aircraft were shot down and the Air Force was grounded.

How did the government and defense experts respond to Chavan's earlier claims?

The government and defense experts strongly rebutted Chavan's earlier claims about Operation Sindoor, calling them factually incorrect and damaging to the armed forces' morale.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 03:44 PM (IST)

Trump Prithviraj Chavan Breaking News ABP Live CONGRESS Venezuela Crisis
