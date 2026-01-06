‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan triggered a political storm on Wednesday with sharp remarks on India-US trade and national security, drawing strong reactions across the political spectrum. Warning that a proposed 50 per cent tariff would effectively shut down India-US trade, particularly Indian exports to the United States, Chavan went on to invoke Venezuela and made a provocative reference to US President Donald Trump. His comments quickly sparked controversy, adding to a series of earlier statements that have repeatedly put the senior Congress leader at the centre of political rows.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says, "With a 50 percent tariff, trade is simply not possible. In effect, this amounts to blocking India–US trade, especially exports from India to the United States. Since a direct ban cannot be imposed, tariffs have been… pic.twitter.com/VY1QQVO3XL — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2026

Tariff Warning Sparks Fresh Row

Speaking to reporters, Chavan said a steep tariff would make trade between India and the United States unviable, forcing India to search for alternative export markets. He argued that tariffs were being used as an indirect means to block trade in the absence of a formal ban.

Escalating his attack, Chavan asked, “What next? Will something like what happened in Venezuela happen in India? Will Mr Trump kidnap our Prime Minister?” The remark immediately drew sharp reactions from political opponents, with ruling party leaders accusing him of making irresponsible and sensational statements that could damage India’s diplomatic standing.

Earlier Controversies Resurface

This is not the first time Chavan has courted controversy. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister had earlier made explosive claims regarding Operation Sindoor, alleging that India suffered a setback on the very first day of the operation.

Chavan had earlier claimed that Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict and that the Indian Air Force was effectively grounded due to the risk of further losses. He alleged that in a brief aerial engagement on the first day, India was “completely defeated”, and that fighter jets stationed at bases such as Gwalior, Bathinda and Sirsa faced a high probability of being targeted.

Those remarks had drawn strong rebuttals from defence experts and the government, which rejected his claims as factually incorrect and damaging to the morale of the armed forces. With his latest comments once again dominating headlines, Chavan’s remarks are expected to fuel further political confrontation in the days ahead.