Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Protests erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the Supreme Court declined to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. A section of students demonstrated inside the campus, during which controversial slogans were raised, triggering sharp reactions from rival student groups. The incident has deepened political fault lines within the university, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) expressing anger and demanding action, while Left-linked student leaders defended the protest as ideological and non-targeted.

Campus Protests Spark Political Backlash

Following the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail, a group of students protested inside the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The demonstration, which reportedly included controversial slogans, drew immediate criticism from ABVP-affiliated students, who termed the protest objectionable.

Reacting to the developments, former JNU Students’ Union joint secretary Vaibhav Meena said Left-wing organisations had led the protest and that elected office-bearers of the students’ union were also present. He described the sloganeering as “condemnable and shameful”, alleging that slogans were raised against the Indian judiciary. According to Meena, such actions undermine democratic institutions and warrant strict scrutiny.

‘The Accused Belong in Jail’: ABVP Leader

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision, Meena said the verdict had put an end to what he described as a prolonged attempt to secure bail for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. He claimed the court had observed that the accused appeared, prima facie, to be involved in the conspiracy and therefore did not deserve bail. “Those accused in the Delhi riots belong in jail,” he said.

Meena went further to criticise those raising slogans in support of the accused, using strong language to label them extremists. He said similar reactions had followed past court decisions and urged the university administration to take firm action to prevent a recurrence of such incidents on campus.

Left Defends Protest, Denies Targeted Slogans

Responding to the criticism, JNU Students’ Union president Aditi Mishra said students observe protests every year to condemn the violence that took place on January 5, 2020, inside the campus. She maintained that the slogans raised during the demonstration were ideological in nature and not directed at any individual.

Mishra stressed that no person or institution was specifically targeted and said the protest should be seen as an expression of political dissent rather than a personal or judicial attack.