Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’

ABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’

The demonstration, which reportedly included controversial slogans, drew immediate criticism from ABVP-affiliated students, who termed the protest objectionable.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Protests erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the Supreme Court declined to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. A section of students demonstrated inside the campus, during which controversial slogans were raised, triggering sharp reactions from rival student groups. The incident has deepened political fault lines within the university, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) expressing anger and demanding action, while Left-linked student leaders defended the protest as ideological and non-targeted.

Campus Protests Spark Political Backlash

Following the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail, a group of students protested inside the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The demonstration, which reportedly included controversial slogans, drew immediate criticism from ABVP-affiliated students, who termed the protest objectionable.

Reacting to the developments, former JNU Students’ Union joint secretary Vaibhav Meena said Left-wing organisations had led the protest and that elected office-bearers of the students’ union were also present. He described the sloganeering as “condemnable and shameful”, alleging that slogans were raised against the Indian judiciary. According to Meena, such actions undermine democratic institutions and warrant strict scrutiny.

‘The Accused Belong in Jail’: ABVP Leader

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision, Meena said the verdict had put an end to what he described as a prolonged attempt to secure bail for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. He claimed the court had observed that the accused appeared, prima facie, to be involved in the conspiracy and therefore did not deserve bail. “Those accused in the Delhi riots belong in jail,” he said.

Meena went further to criticise those raising slogans in support of the accused, using strong language to label them extremists. He said similar reactions had followed past court decisions and urged the university administration to take firm action to prevent a recurrence of such incidents on campus.

Left Defends Protest, Denies Targeted Slogans

Responding to the criticism, JNU Students’ Union president Aditi Mishra said students observe protests every year to condemn the violence that took place on January 5, 2020, inside the campus. She maintained that the slogans raised during the demonstration were ideological in nature and not directed at any individual.

Mishra stressed that no person or institution was specifically targeted and said the protest should be seen as an expression of political dissent rather than a personal or judicial attack.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Umar Khalid Jail JNU Protest Sharjeel Imam Sharjeel Imam Bail Sharjeel Imam And Umar Khalid Umer Khalid Bail
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
ABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’
ABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’
News
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
India
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
India
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget