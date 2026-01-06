'Come Get Me, Coward': Colombian President Dares Trump After US Warning

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has appeared to openly challenge US President Donald Trump, daring him to act after a series of sharp warnings from Washington. Petro’s remarks come amid rising tensions between the two countries over allegations of drug trafficking and fears of US military intervention in the region. Trump’s statements have not only strained ties with Bogota but have also fuelled broader concerns across Latin America, as Washington signals a tougher stance towards Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico and Cuba.

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro appears to taunt U.S. President Donald Trump, saying, “Come get me, coward! I’m waiting for you here.” pic.twitter.com/Qk3MfsfsqO — Geo View (@theGeoView) January 5, 2026

Trump’s Warning & Colombia’s Pushback

Speaking to reporters, Trump accused President Petro of facilitating cocaine production and allowing drugs to be sent to the United States. He warned that the Colombian leader “should be careful”, a remark that triggered a strong response from Bogota. Petro, without directly naming Trump, described Washington’s actions as an “attack on Latin America’s sovereignty” and warned that such pressure could spark a humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Colombian president has been a vocal critic of US military deployments in the Caribbean, particularly operations aimed at intercepting vessels suspected of drug trafficking. Petro has argued that militarisation has failed to address the root causes of the narcotics trade and instead destabilises the region. Tensions have further escalated after Trump said he would not rule out military strikes on drug production laboratories in Colombia as part of his anti-narcotics strategy. Petro condemned those remarks as a veiled threat of invasion, deepening the rift between Bogotá and Washington.

Oil, Sanctions & Signals To The Region

Beyond Colombia, Trump’s comments have sent ripples across Latin America. He said the United States would send its oil companies to Venezuela and invest billions of dollars in repairing what he called the country’s “badly damaged” oil infrastructure. At the same time, Trump insisted that sanctions on Venezuelan oil remained firmly in place, adding that the US Navy was on standby and that all military options were open until American demands were met.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that Cuba could be the administration’s next focus. Trump also turned his attention to Mexico, saying “something has to be done” while criticising President Claudia Sheinbaum. He claimed that drug cartels, rather than the Mexican government, were effectively running the country. Together, the statements have heightened fears of a more confrontational US approach towards the region.