IMD Warns Of Cold Wave & Dense Fog Across Northern, Central States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for large parts of north and central India, as temperatures continue to fall across several states. The advisory comes amid already cold conditions in the northern plains and Himalayan regions, where minimum temperatures have dropped to fresh seasonal lows. The weather department has warned that the cold spell is likely to intensify over the next few days, accompanied by widespread fog that could disrupt daily life and transport.

Cold Wave Warning Across Multiple States

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said cold wave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Odisha from January 7 to January 9. The advisory also covers Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, where similar conditions are expected during the week.

बहु मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी



मुख्यबिंदु:



दक्षिण-पूर्वी बंगाल की खाड़ी और उससे सटे पूर्वी भूमध्यरेखीय हिंद महासागर के ऊपर एक सुस्पष्ट निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र बना हुआ है।



उत्तर-पश्चिम, मध्य, पूर्वी और उत्तर-पूर्वी भारत में अगले 5-7 दिनों के दौरान सुबह के समय घना कोहरा छाए रहने की बहुत… pic.twitter.com/Xvs61igbRh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 6, 2026

The department further warned of “cold day conditions” -when daytime temperatures remain significantly below normal-across several regions. These conditions are likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on January 6 and 7, while Delhi, West Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh may experience cold days on January 6. Cold day conditions are also forecast for East Rajasthan and West Bengal & Sikkim from January 6 to 8, and Jharkhand on January 6, 2026.

In Jharkhand, where a cold wave alert has been issued, temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in 10 districts on Tuesday, according to officials quoted by PTI.

Dense Fog To Persist For Several Days

Alongside the cold wave, the IMD has warned of dense to very dense fog during morning hours across northwest, central, eastern and northeast India over the next five to seven days.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during January 7 to 9,” the IMD said, adding that isolated pockets of dense fog could persist for another four days thereafter.

Weather officials cautioned that reduced visibility during early morning hours could affect road, rail and air travel, particularly in northern and central regions. The IMD has advised residents to take precautions against prolonged exposure to cold conditions as the winter chill tightens its grip across large parts of the country.

