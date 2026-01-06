Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IMD Warns Of Cold Wave & Dense Fog Across Northern, Central States

Alongside the cold wave, the IMD has warned of dense to very dense fog during morning hours across northwest, central, eastern and northeast India over the next five to seven days.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for large parts of north and central India, as temperatures continue to fall across several states. The advisory comes amid already cold conditions in the northern plains and Himalayan regions, where minimum temperatures have dropped to fresh seasonal lows. The weather department has warned that the cold spell is likely to intensify over the next few days, accompanied by widespread fog that could disrupt daily life and transport.

Cold Wave Warning Across Multiple States

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said cold wave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Odisha from January 7 to January 9. The advisory also covers Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, where similar conditions are expected during the week.

The department further warned of “cold day conditions” -when daytime temperatures remain significantly below normal-across several regions. These conditions are likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on January 6 and 7, while Delhi, West Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh may experience cold days on January 6. Cold day conditions are also forecast for East Rajasthan and West Bengal & Sikkim from January 6 to 8, and Jharkhand on January 6, 2026.

In Jharkhand, where a cold wave alert has been issued, temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in 10 districts on Tuesday, according to officials quoted by PTI.

Dense Fog To Persist For Several Days

Alongside the cold wave, the IMD has warned of dense to very dense fog during morning hours across northwest, central, eastern and northeast India over the next five to seven days.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during January 7 to 9,” the IMD said, adding that isolated pockets of dense fog could persist for another four days thereafter.

Weather officials cautioned that reduced visibility during early morning hours could affect road, rail and air travel, particularly in northern and central regions. The IMD has advised residents to take precautions against prolonged exposure to cold conditions as the winter chill tightens its grip across large parts of the country.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Winter Cold Wave Delhi Fog North India Cold Wave
'Labs Of Hate Will Not Be Tolerated': JNU To Take Action After Slogans Targeting PM Modi
UP SIR Draft List: All 75 Districts Data Released, Which One Has the Highest Voter Deletions?
'Tumko Mirchi Lagi Toh....': CM Fadnavis Jabs Opposition Over BJP’s Unopposed Wins
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents
