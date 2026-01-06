Amritsar Sarpanch Murder: Gangster Harnoor Linked To Murder Killed In Police Encounter

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAmritsar Sarpanch Murder: Gangster Harnoor Linked To Murder Killed In Police Encounter

Amritsar police have identified the shooters in the murder of AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh in Tarn Taran. Raids are underway to nab the culprit.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amritsar police have confirmed that the shooters responsible for the killing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch Jarmal Singh in Tarn Taran have been identified. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said raids are underway to arrest them, with all possible angles under investigation. Foreign-based gangsters Donny Bal and Prabh Dassuwal of the Bambiha gang have claimed responsibility for the killing, alleging that their shooter, Gangu Thackarpuria, carried out the attack. In a social media post, they claimed two prior attempts on Jarmal Singh’s life, though police have not verified these claims.

Sarpanch Shot at Wedding Ceremony

Jarmal Singh was gunned down during a wedding ceremony in Tarn Taran’s Valtoha Sandhua village, attended by ruling AAP legislator Sarwan Singh Dhun. The shooter fired at Singh in the head, killing him instantly. Reports suggest he had been receiving threats from Prabh Dassuwal for nearly a year, marking this the fourth attempt on his life.

Investigation and Police Action

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Gangster Task Force) Parmod Ban held a situation review with senior officials from the Border Range, Ferozepur Range, and Amritsar City Police. He warned foreign gangsters operating from abroad that central agencies are coordinating internationally to bring them back to India to face the law.

Gangster Background
The gangster killed in a police encounter near Tarn Taran, Harnoor from Kathunangal in Amritsar, was associated with Prabh Dassuwal. Investigations indicate involvement of local aides and links to larger organised crime networks targeting political figures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is responsible for the killing of AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh?

Foreign-based gangsters Donny Bal and Prabh Dassuwal of the Bambiha gang have claimed responsibility. They allege their shooter, Gangu Thackarpuria, carried out the attack.

When and where was Jarmal Singh killed?

Jarmal Singh was shot dead during a wedding ceremony in Valtoha Sandhua village, Tarn Taran. The shooter fired at him and killed him instantly.

What action is the police taking against the shooters?

Amritsar police have identified the shooters and are conducting raids for their arrest. All possible angles of the investigation are being explored.

Are there any previous attempts on Jarmal Singh's life?

Yes, reports suggest Jarmal Singh had been receiving threats from Prabh Dassuwal for about a year. This incident is considered the fourth attempt on his life.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarpanch Amritsar Police Amritsar Murder
