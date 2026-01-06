Amritsar Sarpanch Murder: Gangster Harnoor Linked To Murder Killed In Police Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amritsar police have confirmed that the shooters responsible for the killing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch Jarmal Singh in Tarn Taran have been identified. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said raids are underway to arrest them, with all possible angles under investigation. Foreign-based gangsters Donny Bal and Prabh Dassuwal of the Bambiha gang have claimed responsibility for the killing, alleging that their shooter, Gangu Thackarpuria, carried out the attack. In a social media post, they claimed two prior attempts on Jarmal Singh’s life, though police have not verified these claims.

Sarpanch Shot at Wedding Ceremony

Jarmal Singh was gunned down during a wedding ceremony in Tarn Taran’s Valtoha Sandhua village, attended by ruling AAP legislator Sarwan Singh Dhun. The shooter fired at Singh in the head, killing him instantly. Reports suggest he had been receiving threats from Prabh Dassuwal for nearly a year, marking this the fourth attempt on his life.

Investigation and Police Action

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Gangster Task Force) Parmod Ban held a situation review with senior officials from the Border Range, Ferozepur Range, and Amritsar City Police. He warned foreign gangsters operating from abroad that central agencies are coordinating internationally to bring them back to India to face the law.

Gangster Background

The gangster killed in a police encounter near Tarn Taran, Harnoor from Kathunangal in Amritsar, was associated with Prabh Dassuwal. Investigations indicate involvement of local aides and links to larger organised crime networks targeting political figures.