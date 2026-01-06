Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Tumko Mirchi Lagi Toh....': CM Fadnavis Jabs Opposition Over BJP’s Unopposed Wins

CM Fadnavis taunts opposition over Mahayuti’s unopposed civic wins as row reaches Bombay HC. The CM thanked voters in Dhule for electing four BJP councillors unopposed.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 10:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on opposition parties over the Mahayuti alliance’s unopposed victories in 68 seats ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, sarcastically asking what his rivals could do if they were “feeling the heat”. Addressing a rally in Dhule in north Maharashtra for the January 15 civic polls across 29 municipal corporations, Fadnavis said, “What can I do if you are feeling the heat?”—a remark aimed at opposition parties protesting the unopposed wins.

Unopposed Wins, Democracy Debate

The Chief Minister thanked voters in Dhule for electing four BJP councillors unopposed and described the support as a strong endorsement of the ruling alliance. He noted that 35 Lok Sabha members had been elected unopposed so far, adding that 33 such elections had taken place during the Congress’ tenure.

“If unopposed elections happen during your time, democracy is safe. If it happens during our time, democracy is in danger,” Fadnavis remarked. Calling Dhule the “gateway of Maharashtra” due to its proximity to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Fadnavis claimed the city saw no significant development between the formation of the municipal corporation in 2003 and the BJP coming to power. The controversy has now reached the Bombay High Court, where an MNS leader has sought a stay on the declaration of results in 68 wards and demanded a  court-monitored probe into alleged forced mass withdrawals.

Opposition Cries Democracy Undermined

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged the State Election Commission to cancel the unopposed results, arguing they deprived Gen Z and first-time voters of their democratic rights. Maharashtra Congress chief Harsh Vardhan Sapkal also accused the BJP-led Mahayuti of “swallowing democracy” in its pursuit of power.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Mahayuti alliance win unopposed in 68 seats?

The Mahayuti alliance secured unopposed victories in 68 seats ahead of the municipal elections, which the Chief Minister attributed to strong voter support. Opposition parties have protested these wins.

What is the opposition's main concern regarding the unopposed victories?

Opposition parties allege that these unopposed wins undermine democracy and deprive voters, including Gen Z and first-time voters, of their democratic rights.

Has the issue of unopposed elections reached the courts?

Yes, the controversy has reached the Bombay High Court. An MNS leader has requested a stay on the results and a court-monitored probe into alleged forced withdrawals.

What did Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis say about the unopposed wins?

Fadnavis sarcastically questioned what opposition parties could do if they were 'feeling the heat' and highlighted that unopposed elections also occurred during previous tenures.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 10:57 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Civic Polls Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray Mahayuti
