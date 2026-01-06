'Tumko Mirchi Lagi Toh....': CM Fadnavis Jabs Opposition Over BJP’s Unopposed Wins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on opposition parties over the Mahayuti alliance’s unopposed victories in 68 seats ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, sarcastically asking what his rivals could do if they were “feeling the heat”. Addressing a rally in Dhule in north Maharashtra for the January 15 civic polls across 29 municipal corporations, Fadnavis said, “What can I do if you are feeling the heat?”—a remark aimed at opposition parties protesting the unopposed wins.

Unopposed Wins, Democracy Debate The Chief Minister thanked voters in Dhule for electing four BJP councillors unopposed and described the support as a strong endorsement of the ruling alliance. He noted that 35 Lok Sabha members had been elected unopposed so far, adding that 33 such elections had taken place during the Congress’ tenure.

“If unopposed elections happen during your time, democracy is safe. If it happens during our time, democracy is in danger,” Fadnavis remarked. Calling Dhule the “gateway of Maharashtra” due to its proximity to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Fadnavis claimed the city saw no significant development between the formation of the municipal corporation in 2003 and the BJP coming to power. The controversy has now reached the Bombay High Court, where an MNS leader has sought a stay on the declaration of results in 68 wards and demanded a court-monitored probe into alleged forced mass withdrawals.

Opposition Cries Democracy Undermined

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged the State Election Commission to cancel the unopposed results, arguing they deprived Gen Z and first-time voters of their democratic rights. Maharashtra Congress chief Harsh Vardhan Sapkal also accused the BJP-led Mahayuti of “swallowing democracy” in its pursuit of power.