Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Exude Style And Chemistry At Ralph Lauren Show, PICS

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Exude Style And Chemistry At Ralph Lauren Show, PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, instantly becoming the center of attention.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:37 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, instantly becoming the center of attention.

Priyanka greeted paparazzi with a traditional ‘namaste,’ blending her global stardom with her desi roots.

The couple twinned in chic brown ensembles, creating a stylish, coordinated look that went viral on social media.
The couple twinned in chic brown ensembles, creating a stylish, coordinated look that went viral on social media.
Priyanka sported a bronzed look with a tailored blazer jacket and flowing prairie skirt, paired with smokey eyes, brown-toned lipstick, and loose hair.
Priyanka sported a bronzed look with a tailored blazer jacket and flowing prairie skirt, paired with smokey eyes, brown-toned lipstick, and loose hair.
Nick Jonas complemented her style in a sleek brown outfit reflecting Ralph Lauren’s timeless sophistication.
Nick Jonas complemented her style in a sleek brown outfit reflecting Ralph Lauren's timeless sophistication.
The duo joined a star-studded front row, including Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and Oprah Winfrey, yet effortlessly commanded attention.
The duo joined a star-studded front row, including Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and Oprah Winfrey, yet effortlessly commanded attention.
Fans flooded social media with admiration, calling them “world’s power couple” and “fashion’s favorite couple.”
Fans flooded social media with admiration, calling them "world's power couple" and "fashion's favorite couple."
Priyanka and Nick’s romance began at the Met Gala in 2017, leading to their engagement in Greece in July 2018 and a lavish wedding in December 2018.
Priyanka and Nick's romance began at the Met Gala in 2017, leading to their engagement in Greece in July 2018 and a lavish wedding in December 2018.
Their NYFW appearance showcased not only their fashion-forward sensibilities but also their enduring affection and undeniable star power.
Their NYFW appearance showcased not only their fashion-forward sensibilities but also their enduring affection and undeniable star power.
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:37 PM (IST)
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
Photo Gallery

