Kriti Sanon Dazzles Like An Emerald Goddess In Sculpted Green Couture

Kriti Sanon Dazzles Like An Emerald Goddess In Sculpted Green Couture

Kriti Sanon stuns in a sculpted emerald green gown, styled with sleek hair, glowing makeup, and statement jewelry. A perfect blend of elegance and high-fashion drama.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
1/8
Kriti Sanon turned heads yet again with her latest sartorial masterpiece — a sculpted green gown that looked straight out of a mythical fantasy.
2/8
The actor exuded goddess-like elegance, blending glamour with bold sophistication in this mesmerizing look.
3/8
The strapless gown, crafted in a lush emerald tone, featured an intricately beaded corset bodice that beautifully accentuated her frame. The lower half cascaded in fluid, wave-like textures, almost resembling molten silk frozen mid-motion — a design that celebrates both structure and sensuality.
4/8
For accessories, Kriti kept the focus tight and intentional — a serpentine green diamond necklace hugged her neckline, paired with matching rings that added a luxurious yet understated shimmer.
5/8
Her makeup was radiant and sculpted — soft matte skin, subtle bronze contour, glossy nude lips, and smouldering green-tinted eyeshadow that tied the entire palette together seamlessly.
6/8
The overall aesthetic was a fusion of avant-garde couture and timeless elegance — a reflection of Kriti’s evolving fashion persona.
7/8
Over the years, she has seamlessly transitioned from girl-next-door charm to high-fashion sophistication, often experimenting with bold silhouettes, textures, and hues.
8/8
Kriti’s fashion trajectory has consistently highlighted her confidence and versatility. Whether it’s a breezy day look or a red-carpet moment, she leans into trends that enhance her natural poise and personality. This latest appearance shows her willingness to push boundaries while maintaining an aura of understated class. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon)
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon Fashion Kriti Sanon Latest Look Celebrity Style Kriti Sanon Gown

Photo Gallery

