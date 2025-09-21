Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Huma Qureshi Stuns With Edgy Yet Elegant Asymmetrical Black Dress; PICS

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Huma Qureshi Shows Off Her Signature Style in Stunning Black Ensemble

Huma Qureshi once again proved why she is considered one of Bollywood’s style icons, making heads turn in a stunning asymmetrical black dress.
The dress, featuring an off-shoulder design, perfectly highlighted her toned shoulders and collarbones, giving her a graceful and elegant silhouette.
The asymmetrical cut added a modern, edgy touch to the ensemble, balancing sophistication with contemporary style.
Its tailored fit accentuated Huma’s slender figure, while the flowing drape of the fabric gave a soft, feminine touch, creating a striking contrast with the dress’s bold, structured lines.
True to her fashion sensibilities, Huma kept accessories minimal, allowing the dress to take center stage. Delicate earrings and subtle rings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.
She chose a pair of classic heels that elongated her legs and complemented the black ensemble effortlessly.
Her makeup was understated yet impactful—smoky eyes, a nude lip, and lightly highlighted cheekbones created a balanced, glamorous look.
Huma Qureshi has consistently showcased a fashion sense that blends bold experimentation with effortless chic. (All Image: Huma Qureshi/Instagram.)
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
