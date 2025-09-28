Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chitrangda Singh Exudes Royal Elegance In A Stunning Champagne Lehenga; PICS

Chitrangda Singh Exudes Royal Elegance In A Stunning Champagne Lehenga; PICS

Chitrangda Singh, known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style, turned heads in a breathtaking champagne-hued lehenga that radiated sheer sophistication and regal charm.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Chitrangda Singh, known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style, turned heads in a breathtaking champagne-hued lehenga that radiated sheer sophistication and regal charm.

Chitrangda Singh Dazzles in a Champagne Lehenga with Subtle Glamour

Chitrangda Singh, known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style, turned heads in a breathtaking champagne-hued lehenga that radiated sheer sophistication and regal charm.
Chitrangda Singh, known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style, turned heads in a breathtaking champagne-hued lehenga that radiated sheer sophistication and regal charm.
The ensemble, designed with intricate craftsmanship, featured delicate embroidery and sequin work that shimmered subtly under the lights, giving her look an ethereal and almost goddess-like appeal.
The ensemble, designed with intricate craftsmanship, featured delicate embroidery and sequin work that shimmered subtly under the lights, giving her look an ethereal and almost goddess-like appeal.
The blouse was structured yet graceful, perfectly complementing the voluminous lehenga skirt that flowed effortlessly with each step she took.
The blouse was structured yet graceful, perfectly complementing the voluminous lehenga skirt that flowed effortlessly with each step she took.
A sheer dupatta with ornate borders draped elegantly over her shoulder added the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the royal vibe of the outfit.
A sheer dupatta with ornate borders draped elegantly over her shoulder added the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the royal vibe of the outfit.
The champagne tone—a classic mix of gold and ivory—gave the look a luxurious yet understated edge, making it ideal for festive or wedding occasions.
The champagne tone—a classic mix of gold and ivory—gave the look a luxurious yet understated edge, making it ideal for festive or wedding occasions.
Chitrangda accessorized her outfit minimally but effectively—statement earrings, a sleek bracelet, and a hint of sparkle in her rings balanced the ensemble beautifully without overpowering it.
Chitrangda accessorized her outfit minimally but effectively—statement earrings, a sleek bracelet, and a hint of sparkle in her rings balanced the ensemble beautifully without overpowering it.
Her makeup was kept soft and glowing, with dewy skin, nude lips, and subtly defined eyes, allowing the outfit to take center stage.
Her makeup was kept soft and glowing, with dewy skin, nude lips, and subtly defined eyes, allowing the outfit to take center stage.
A neatly styled hairdo with loose waves completed the look, lending her an effortlessly elegant aura.
A neatly styled hairdo with loose waves completed the look, lending her an effortlessly elegant aura.
Chitrangda Singh has always been celebrated as one of Bollywood's most stylish divas. Her fashion choices often reflect a perfect balance between classic charm and contemporary trends. (All Image: Chitrangda Singh/Instagram.)
Chitrangda Singh has always been celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most stylish divas. Her fashion choices often reflect a perfect balance between classic charm and contemporary trends. (All Image: Chitrangda Singh/Instagram.)
Published at : 28 Sep 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Chitrangda Singh Lehenga Look Festive Look

