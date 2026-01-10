Mass Shooting In Mississippi Leaves Six Dead, Suspect In Custody

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At least six people were killed in a mass shooting in Clay County, Mississippi, on Friday night, local media and law enforcement officials said. The suspect has been taken into custody, authorities confirmed, though further details about the motive and victims have not yet been released. According to WTVA, an NBC News affiliate, the fatalities occurred across three separate shooting locations within the county. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a social media post that the suspect is in custody and “no longer poses a threat to our community.”

While the sheriff did not specify the number of victims in his statement, WTVA reported that six people were fatally shot. Law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment. “I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers,” Sheriff Scott wrote on Facebook. Clay County, located in northeastern Mississippi, has a population of approximately 20,000. Authorities said investigations are ongoing as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

In another incident eerily similar to Saturday’s shooting, Mississippi witnessed at least three shooting incidents in October last year, all reportedly linked to high school football games. In one such attack in the northwestern Mississippi city of Leland, six people were killed and at least 12 others were injured.