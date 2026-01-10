Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldMass Shooting In Mississippi Leaves Six Dead, Suspect In Custody

Mass Shooting In Mississippi Leaves Six Dead, Suspect In Custody

Authorities confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat, as investigations continue.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least six people were killed in a mass shooting in Clay County, Mississippi, on Friday night, local media and law enforcement officials said. The suspect has been taken into custody, authorities confirmed, though further details about the motive and victims have not yet been released. According to WTVA, an NBC News affiliate, the fatalities occurred across three separate shooting locations within the county. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a social media post that the suspect is in custody and “no longer poses a threat to our community.”

Law Enforcement Didn't Respond Immediately

While the sheriff did not specify the number of victims in his statement, WTVA reported that six people were fatally shot. Law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment. “I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers,” Sheriff Scott wrote on Facebook. Clay County, located in northeastern Mississippi, has a population of approximately 20,000. Authorities said investigations are ongoing as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

In another incident eerily similar to Saturday’s shooting, Mississippi witnessed at least three shooting incidents in October last year, all reportedly linked to high school football games. In one such attack in the northwestern Mississippi city of Leland, six people were killed and at least 12 others were injured.

 

Related Video

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Clay County mass shooting?

At least six people were killed in the mass shooting. The fatalities occurred across three separate locations within the county.

Has the suspect been apprehended?

Yes, the suspect has been taken into custody. Authorities have confirmed that the individual no longer poses a threat to the community.

Where in Clay County did the shootings take place?

The fatalities occurred across three separate shooting locations within Clay County, Mississippi.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings. Further details about the motive and victims have not yet been released.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mass Shooting Mississippi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
Cities
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
Jammu and Kashmir
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget