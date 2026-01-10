Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months

Delhi CM recalls govt’s achievements in health, education, and infrastructure, contrasting them with alleged mismanagement during the previous AAP regime.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spoke out against criticism targeting her, citing instances where she was mocked for mispronouncing “AQI” (Air Quality Index). “Sometimes they disrespect me, sometimes they make cheap comments,” Gupta said during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, while participating in the 'Motion of Thanks' to the Address by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. She alleged that these attacks were baseless and stemmed from resentment toward a woman working round the clock. “Anyone can make mistakes while speaking or mispronounce certain words.

I made a mistake, but some people do things deliberately,” Gupta said. Posting a video of her speech on social media, she added: “I’ve been working non-stop for Delhi, day in, day out. And that’s what gets to them. They can’t stand it. They can’t handle it.”

Govt Achievements And Comparison With AAP

Gupta contrasted her government’s 11 months in office with what she described as “11 years of mismanagement and corruption” under the Aam Aadmi Party. She highlighted initiatives in:

  • Healthcare: Ayushman Bharat, Vandana Yojana, digitisation of hospitals, Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

  • Women’s Welfare: Palna centres for working women.

  • Education: Reforms to curb arbitrary practices in private schools.

  • Infrastructure: Addressing hospital project cost overruns, irregular electricity connections, and water billing issues through legal metering and amnesty schemes.

According to Gupta, these efforts reflect her government’s focus on health, education, transport, and infrastructure, while the previous administration failed to plan adequately.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized?

Rekha Gupta faced criticism and mockery for mispronouncing 'AQI' (Air Quality Index) during a speech.

What does Rekha Gupta attribute the criticism against her to?

Gupta believes the attacks are baseless, fueled by resentment towards a woman working tirelessly for Delhi.

What key areas did Rekha Gupta highlight as achievements of her government?

She pointed to achievements in healthcare, women's welfare, education reforms, and infrastructure improvements.

How did Rekha Gupta compare her government's performance to the previous AAP administration?

Gupta contrasted her 11 months in office with what she called '11 years of mismanagement and corruption' under AAP.

Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Chief Minister AQI Rekha Gupta DELHI ASSEMBLY
