I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court by filing an Article 32 petition, alleging that its investigation into the I-PAC-linked coal scam was obstructed by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In its plea, the central agency has sought a CBI probe, claiming that its right to conduct a fair and independent investigation was curtailed by the state machinery. The ED has detailed what it described as a “showdown” during search operations at premises linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, which has worked as an election strategist for the Trinamool Congress.

Probe Obstructed, ₹10 Crore Alleged

According to the agency, ED officials were prevented from lawfully conducting searches and seizing materials relevant to the coal smuggling investigation. It alleged that physical documents and electronic devices were forcibly removed from the premises in the presence of senior state officials, amounting to obstruction of justice. The petition comes amid escalating political and legal tensions between the ED and the Trinamool Congress-led government. The agency has further claimed that proceeds of crime worth nearly ₹10 crore were routed to I-PAC through hawala channels, and that the firm was paid by the Trinamool Congress for services rendered during the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. Anticipating the ED’s move, the West Bengal government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking to ensure that no order is passed without hearing the state’s version.

Calcutta High Court Proceedings

Earlier, the ED approached the Calcutta High Court seeking registration of an FIR against Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing search operations. However, hearings were deferred after both a single-judge bench and a division bench postponed proceedings until after January 14. In response, the Trinamool Congress and I-PAC filed counter-petitions, claiming that documents seized during the raids were related only to election strategy and fell outside the scope of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. They also accused the ED of attempting to access confidential political material unlawfully.

Kolkata Police Probe Against ED Officials

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police have initiated a probe against ED officials following FIRs alleging theft of documents during raids at the residence and office of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain. Authorities said CCTV footage, DVR data, and witness statements are being examined. Police have alleged that ED and CRPF personnel conducted searches without proper intimation, failed to show warrants, and obstructed local officers. Cases have been registered under criminal, trespass, and IT Act provisions. With the matter now before the Supreme Court, the legal confrontation has entered a critical phase, with the ED urging judicial intervention to ensure the independence of central investigative agencies.