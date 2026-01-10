Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirSmuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected

Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected

The recovery comes amid heightened security arrangements aimed at preventing any attempts to disrupt Republic Day celebrations.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Amid reports of violence in Jammu ahead of Republic Day on January 26, security forces on Saturday recovered a cache of weapons from a forward area near the international border in Jammu’s Samba district. Officials suspect the consignment was dropped by a Pakistani drone.

Sources told ABP News that the seized cache included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition and one grenade. The recovery comes amid heightened security arrangements aimed at preventing any attempts to disrupt Republic Day celebrations.

Search Operation Launched After Drone Alert

According to officials, the recovery followed inputs about suspicious drone activity from across the border. Acting on the information, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation late Friday night in Palura village of Ghagwal.

During the operation, the search team reached the bank of a drain, where they recovered a package wrapped in yellow tape. The packet was opened with the assistance of a bomb disposal squad, leading to the recovery of the weapons.

Security Concerns Amid Winter Conditions

Sources said that Jammu, like several parts of north India, is currently experiencing severe cold and dense fog. These weather conditions are believed to be exploited for infiltration attempts, as well as for dropping weapons via drones to terrorists and their local helpers operating in the region.

Similar Incident Earlier This Month

Officials noted that a similar drone-based weapons drop was detected on the first day of the New Year. In that incident as well, arms and ammunition sent via drones into the Jammu region were recovered during a search operation by security forces.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Samba BSF Jammu Security Forces Weapons Recovered Pakistani Drone Suspected
