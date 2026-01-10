BMC Election 2026: How Digital Campaigning Is Reshaping Mumbai’s Civic Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As Mumbai prepares for its 15th Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, political parties are increasingly shifting their campaign strategies towards digital platforms, marking a significant change in how municipal elections are being contested in India’s financial capital. The BMC election will determine the composition of 227 corporators who will govern India’s richest municipal body. Traditionally driven by rallies, door-to-door outreach, and print advertising, this election cycle has seen heightened use of social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp as primary channels of voter engagement, particularly among younger and urban audiences.

Digital Platforms Take Centre Stage

Major political parties are adapting their messaging for online-first consumption, relying on short-form video, visual storytelling and shareable formats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), which are key contenders in the civic polls, have adopted distinct digital approaches to connect with voters.

The BJP’s campaign has focused on maintaining a consistent visual identity across digital and physical platforms. Its messaging, including the Marathi slogan “Tyanchya bhulthapanna bhulnar nahi. Mumbai aata thambnar nahi”, has been prominently featured across social media, outdoor hoardings and campaign material, reinforcing recall through repetition and uniform branding.In addition, the party has drawn attention for its use of AI-generated videos featuring popular fictional characters. These videos portray well-known cinematic figures in the role of civic candidates and have been circulated widely on social media. Political communication experts note that such content aligns with prevailing digital trends and is designed to improve visibility and engagement, especially among younger users accustomed to meme-based and short-form content.

Other Parties Experiment With New Formats

Several political parties, including the Congress, have also experimented with AI-generated visuals and digital-first content as part of their campaign strategies. These formats repurpose familiar pop-culture imagery into brief political messages, reflecting a broader trend towards simplifying and visually packaging political communication for online audiences.

According to campaign observers, the growing use of these formats reflects an increasing focus on attention, recall and shareability rather than detailed policy messaging, as parties compete for visibility in crowded digital spaces.

Infrastructure Claims and Performance Messaging

Shiv Sena (UBT), meanwhile, has emphasised development-related messaging in its campaign communication. Through outdoor hoardings and digital material, the party has highlighted a range of infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road, positioning them as key achievements.

These messages focus on performance-based narratives, seeking to link ongoing and completed civic infrastructure work to the party’s governance record. Such claims have also become part of online discussions, reflecting how digital platforms are amplifying scrutiny and debate around development narratives.

A Shift In Civic Election Campaigning

Political analysts say the increasing reliance on digital communication marks a structural change in how civic elections are fought in Mumbai. The emphasis on online formats, visual storytelling and platform-specific strategies indicates that future municipal campaigns are likely to be shaped as much by digital engagement metrics as by traditional grassroots outreach.

As campaigning intensifies ahead of polling, social media is expected to remain a central arena where narratives, claims and counterclaims are contested, highlighting the growing role of digital media in shaping local electoral discourse.